Bank Of Queensland & Queensland Ruby Union Forge Fresh Partnership

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) is joining forces with the Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) in a partnership for the next three years, reigniting one of the Queensland Reds’ most iconic partnerships.

BOQ’s distinctive logo will be seen on the sleeve of the Queensland Reds playing jersey worn by both the men’s and women’s teams in all matches from this weekend onwards, and will be on the 2026 and 2027 training and warm-up apparel.

Community initiatives across Queensland will add an extra layer to the partnership between two proven powerhouses with a state-wide reach.

The three-year deal reignites a rugby relationship notable for BOQ’s major match sponsorships of Queensland games in the 1980s and early 1990s, plus a lengthy period in Super Rugby when BOQ was the Reds’ major sponsor.

The BOQ logo appeared on the sleeve and upper chest panel of the Reds jersey between 1997 and 1999 when John Eales, Tim Horan, David Wilson and company were leading some of Queensland’s finest teams.

BOQ took the most prominent position across the front of the Reds jersey between 2000 and 2005.

QRU chief executive officer David Hanham said he saw a huge positive in reconnecting with a proven rugby partner. “Two longstanding Queensland businesses are coming back together,” Hanham said.

“We share similar values with the importance of connecting to communities across Queensland, which is really important.

“When I started at the QRU more than two decades ago, Bank of Queensland was backing the Reds as a major sponsor.

“The appreciation for the support of Queensland rugby runs deep. I have people say to me they started banking with BOQ because of that partnership and here we are reconnecting strongly again.”

The Reds will wear jerseys, with the new badging, for the first time when they face old rivals NSW at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

The significant addition is the sponsorship extending to the Reds women’s team which faces the NSW Waratahs at Ballymore on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to reignite our partnership with QRU as the official sponsor of the Queensland Reds for the next three years,” said BOQ group executive retail banking, Greg Boyle.

“This sponsorship highlights our shared values. Both BOQ and QRU share a long and proud history in Queensland, along with an unwavering connection to local communities across our home state.

“BOQ has been here for Queenslanders for 150 years and is committed to strengthening Queensland in the years to come.

“Our partnership with QRU will bring us closer to Queensland communities, from grassroots to professional level. To begin with, BOQ will be donating rugby balls to Queensland junior players and clubs impacted by the recent weather events.

“The partnership is another proof point of our deep community connections alongside our existing community partnerships with Orange Sky, Clontarf Foundation and Stars Foundation.

“By supporting both the men’s and women’s teams, we also aim to promote inclusivity and the spirit of rugby throughout Queensland.”