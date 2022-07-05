Bank Of Queensland Drops OMD, Hands Media To Initiative & Performics

Bank of Queensland Group has announced that following an extensive review of their existing media agency roster, the Group will split media across two agencies, being Performics and Initiative.

As part of the acquisition of ME Bank by the BOQ Group in 2021, the marketing teams from across the Group were consolidated into one central function.  All of the Group’s digital and performance media will be consolidated with Performics, while all strategic media planning and buying will be consolidated with Initiative. Both are incumbent agencies of the Group.

Ingrid Purcell, CMO for Bank of Queensland Group said, “Both Initiative and Performics are proven performers within the Group and have demonstrated the benefit of true collaboration in driving outcomes for the business.

“We look forward to working with them on delivering integrated solutions across the whole portfolio of brands. This does bring to an end a long and proud working relationship with OMD Brisbane, who have worked with Bank of Queensland and Virgin Money for over 15 years.

“OMD have been a valued partner of the Group and we would like to thank them for their many years of service and support.”

