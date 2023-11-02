Bakers Delight Skewers The Big Grocery Chains In Fun Stuff From HERO

Bakers Delight has launched a new campaign via independent agency HERO. The new campaign, “We’re a bakery not a fakery”, further interrogates the ‘fresh’ bread offerings from the big supermarkets and looks behind the curtain of those claiming to bake on site.

The series of spots follows the daily routine of a supermarket ‘baker’ and the shortcuts he takes behind the scenes.

Bakers Delight launched its new brand platform ‘Keep It Real’ via HERO last year. It signified a substantial repositioning for the Bakers Delight brand, asking Australians to challenge their current perceptions of fresh bread, reward points programs and what they’re really packing in their kids’ lunchboxes.

Jodie Murray-Freedman, general manager marketing said, “We’re extremely proud to put freshly baked bread on the shelves made right there on site every day. We want Australians to understand that they don’t have to compromise on what’s real and authentic and perhaps be a little less accepting of how they are marketed to by supermarkets. In short, there’s no substitute for real.”

Shane Geffen, executive creative director said, “We’ve deliberately upped the ante this time round and haven’t pulled any punches. The new platform allows us to expose any fakery from the competition and we have definitely taken advantage of that. I think the Australian public will be quite surprised by the reality we’ve unveiled.”

The launch of the new campaign comes off the back of a number of recent award wins for HERO, with “Through Their Eyes,” for Maybelline NY taking home a Silver Cannes Lion, Silver Gerety award, Golds at AWARD awards and a Grand Prix for Viral Video at the Mad Stars. HERO’s awarded work for 2023 also includes campaigns for Toyota, Centrum and eBay along with client wins including Simply Energy, Calbee and Reckitt. The TV campaign is supported by social, digital, out-of-home and point-of-sale.