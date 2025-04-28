Award-winning Journalists Osman Faruqi & Scott Mitchell Launch New Podcast To Tackle The “Crisis In Australian Media”

What does collapsing trust in legacy media mean for Australian society? Why has the ABC abandoned everyone under 60? Can influencers replace traditional journalism? How is the global rise of Trumpism and the far-right impacting our political system?

Award-winning journalists Osman Faruqi and Scott Mitchell have launched an independent podcast and newsletter in partnership with Acast, interrogating the critical questions we face in an increasingly complex media landscape. With weekly episodes released in audio and video, Lamestream will offer a bold alternative to legacy media and explore the impact of journalism on Australian society, culture and politics.

Between them, Faruqi and Mitchell have worked for nearly every major media organisation in the country and will draw on their deep industry experience, editorial insight and unmatched contacts for the new show.

Faruqi has worked as Head of Audio at Schwartz Media, Editor and Executive Producer of 7am and most recently Culture Editor at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. He was the host of acclaimed podcasts The Culture and The Drop.

Mitchell is the former Editor and Executive Producer of 7am and previously worked at the ABC, where he was a founding producer of You Can’t Ask That and a cast member of Hungry Beast.

“Lamestream is the result of Scott and me spending the last decade watching the media industry crumble from within, and realising we wanted to build something to try and course-correct. There are lots of smart and engaged Australians who deserve a smart and engaged news product that’s accessible, fun and doesn’t patronise them. That’s what we’re creating,” said Faruqi.

“Legacy media outlets have basically given up on trying to reach young people – we know this because we’ve worked inside them. But we think it’s more important than ever to help inform, analyse and entertain. The stakes are too high.”

“Os and I have been talking a lot about how independent podcasts that are starting up overseas have been able to give audiences completely new ways of getting their news and having meaningful conversations. We both really want to bring some of that spirit to Australian audiences and what people are going to hear on the show,” said Mitchell.

“Lamestream is a huge opportunity, not only for us to tell stories and have conversations people won’t hear in the mainstream media, but for us to play a small part in building more independent media in this country. Having three big media companies dominate the news available to us isn’t good for anyone.”

Lamestream will be available on Apple, Spotify and the Lamestream website, with a full video version on YouTube. Acast – the world’s leading independent podcasting company – is the exclusive ad sales, hosting and distribution partner for the new show.