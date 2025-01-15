AWARD School Announces 2025 Speakers & Tutors, Featuring Barbara Humphries & Ben Clare

AWARD School has unveiled its 2025 lineup of creative heavyweights, featuring top executive creative directors and creative directors from global creative hubs New York and Amsterdam, who will join Australia’s brightest minds to inspire the next wave of talent.

This year’s course introduces 10 briefs covering all mediums – print, broadcast, radio and online – and an increased focus on mentorship.

2025 headline speakers include:

Ralph van Dijk, founding creative director, Eardrum & Earmax Media

Barbara Humphries, executive creative director, Droga5 ANZ

Simon Gibson & Nils Eberhardt, group creative directors, Special Australia

Ben Clare, executive creative director, We Are Social

Helen King, creative director, Adidas Amsterdam

Eamonn Dixon, executive creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners NY

“AWARD School students gain an unrivalled opportunity to connect directly with some of the most brilliant minds shaping creativity worldwide. It’s a masterclass in innovation, delivered by leaders you rarely get direct access to,” Sharon Edmondston, National AWARD School co-head and group creative director said.

Over 100 tutors from agencies including M&C Saatchi, BMF, Howatson+Co and CHEP Network will mentor students through the 12-week program, providing weekly tutorials and feedback.

“AWARD School’s tutors and speakers are powerhouses of storytelling, innovation, and big ideas. We’re excited to offer students the chance to learn from some of the greatest creative minds in the world. Their commitment is what makes this program essential for any aspiring creative,” Scott Dettrick, joint co-head and national executive creative director at M&C Saatchi added.

“Everyone’s welcome. Whether you’re in a major city, a remote corner of Australia, New Zealand or Southeast Asia, we offer a comprehensive online program with expert guidance. No experience required—just creativity and curiosity”.

AWARD School’s Virtual Info Night is free and takes place on Tuesday 4 February, where attendees can learn more about this year’s course and get a two-day head start on their application.