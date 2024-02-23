Avid Collective’s Cindy Alexandra Storms Into The Lead In The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Voting!

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Cindy Alexandra, campaign and content manager at Avid Collective, has taken the lead in the voting for the 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, Presented by Vevo!

Here’s a look at the top 10 and how many votes they’ve received:

  1. Cindy Alexandra – Avid Collective – 1,027
  2. Hannah Roach – Seven West Media (WA) – 608
  3. Zoe Stanek – Wavemaker – 577
  4. Juliette Carrieri – Cullen Jewellery – 540
  5. Chelcie Schirrman – Cassette – 512
  6. Gabrielle Saper – CMY Cubes & SHE-com – 454
  7. Nate Vella – Bench Media – 387
  8. Swastika Gupta – Mindshare – 385
  9. Melissa Pont – EssenceMediacom – 371
  10. Cal Ryan – Guzman y Gomez – 330

But it’s still all to play for! Use the form below to vote now before it slams shut on Monday 26 February!

Last year’s very popular winner was Darshan Pawani, digital performance manager at Publicis media agency Starcom. Here’s how he reacted to the win last year — he was quite shocked!

Here are all the dates you need to know for the 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented by Vevo:

  • People’s Choice Poll launches: Tuesday 6th February 2024
  • Judging period: Wednesday 7th February – Monday 26th February 2024
  • People’s Choice Poll: Closing Monday 26th February 2024
  • Shortlist announced: Friday 1st March 2024
  • Early bird tickets close: Wednesday 6th March 2024
  • Full price tickets on sale: Thursday 7th March 12am until sold out

The winners will be revealed on Thursday 14 March at the Metro Theatre, 624 George Street, Sydney!

Get voting now! Or, if you’re just that confident about your chances of winning this or any of the 10 other awards up for grabs you can buy your tickets now!




