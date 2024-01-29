Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly

Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announced two additions to its commercial leadership as the company’s offering grows rapidly following the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0.

Lead Image: Ezechiel Ritchie, Luke Spano, Rob Ewing and Leah Stalker.

Leah Stalker has been appointed as head of direct advertising partnerships and Rob Ewing has been promoted to head of agency partnerships.

Stalker has been Avid’s head of direct advertising partnerships since 2021. Under her expanded remit, Stalker will oversee all direct client partnerships, while also delivering on industry-specific client solutions.

Ewing, who joined the business in 2021, has previously worked as Avid’s senior agency partnerships manager and group partnerships lead. In his new role, Ewing will be responsible for overseeing the commercial team driving agency partnerships.

“Rob and Leah have been integral members of the Avid team for many years. From day one, they have embodied our core Avid traits of innovation, curiosity, and spirited dedication, helping to drive the native content channel onward and upward,” said Luke Spano, managing director at Avid Collective.

“I am excited to see them lead their respective functions and continue to elevate Avid’s partnerships and client relationships to new heights”.

“I am excited for the next phase of my career at Avid. Since joining the business in 2020, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with our clients, bringing my passion and drive to succeed to every account. This promotion is an opportunity to deliver at a more granular level for our clients, and to work on implementing new solutions,” Stalker said.

“I am thrilled to be heading up Avid’s agency partnerships team. This is an exciting time to be part of Avid Collective, and I look forward to continuing to deliver for our agency partners in 2024, while also driving new business,” Ewing said.

The Avid Platform 2.0, which launched in 2023, has been successful in making it easier for brands to reach and engage audiences through native content campaigns across more than 140 publishers. The platform also offers discovery and management tools, to improve campaign strategy, production and delivery.

The new platform is part of Avid’s overall growth strategy, which also includes the recent appointment of Ezechiel Ritchie as its new commercial director, and additional promotions and hires, set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The new roles are effective immediately.




