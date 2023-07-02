Australians Are Wealthier Than Before COVID, But Half The Population Holds Over 95% Of The Wealth
After inflation, Australia’s wealth increased by 7.0 per cent between March 2020 (pre-COVID) and March 2023 driven largely by the soaring value of owner-occupied homes – up 43.2 per cent from $4.16 trillion to $5.95 trillion.
The value of debt increased more quickly than the value of assets (53.0 per cent vs. 22.2 per cent), but not enough to stop the growth in overall wealth – the value of assets is now six times higher than the value of debt.
Half the population now accounts for 95.4 per cent of the nation’s net wealth, and the other half accounts for only 4.6 per cent of net wealth.
However, the wealth held by the richest 10 per cent of the population fell from 47.6 per cent to 42.1 per cent of the nation’s wealth. The share of wealth held by the next wealthiest 40 per cent increased the most, from 48.9 per cent to 53.3 per cent. The poorest half of the population, dominated by renters, saw their share of wealth increase – but only from 3.6 per cent to 4.6 per cent.
The lowest 10 per cent of the population has had the toughest period during the pandemic with net wealth for this decile going backwards at a rapid rate. The average amount of net wealth held by this decile is in negative territory and going backwards – down by over 400 per cent from March 2020. The lowest 10 per cent of the population is the only decile to lose wealth over the last three years.
The importance of home ownership in generating wealth is illustrated by the fact that the wealthiest 10 per cent of Australians is dominated by those who have paid off, or are paying off, their home loans. Only 1 per cent of the wealthiest decile are renters.
The Sixth Edition of the Roy Morgan Wealth Report 2023, released today, provides the full picture of individual Australians’ wealth and how that has changed during COVID. The report offers fully detailed data on Australians’ Net Wealth by calculating total personal assets (owner/ occupier home, superannuation/ pensions & annuities, deposit & transaction accounts, property investments, other direct investments & managed funds) and subtracting total personal debt (owner occupied mortgages, mortgage or investment property, personal loans, other loans & total cards).
Roy Morgan is able to deliver this information thanks to Australia’s most extensive and longest-running study of consumer financial behaviour. The study, which has been running continuously for more than 20 years, involves over 50,000 in-depth, multi-mode interviews each year. This provides privileged access to every aspect of Australians’ lives, including fully detailed financial positions, providing data of unmatched depth and breadth.
It enables analysis of genuine gross wealth by age, gender, location, home ownership status and more, showing precisely what form that wealth takes, how evenly or otherwise it is distributed, how it has grown, and what further shifts are likely in coming years.
Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said:
“As a country, we have done pretty well since March 2020, and remember that’s not just since COVID, over that period we’ve also had 13 interest rate increases, crushing cost-of-living pressures and alarming inflation.
“So to find ourselves 7.0 per cent wealthier now than back then, even after accounting for inflation, is a very good result.
“The other exceptional finding in the latest Wealth Report is that so much wealth is in the hands of the top half of the population. To see that the bottom half holds less than 5 per cent of the wealth speaks to a wealth divide in Australia. And the finding that the poorest 10 per cent of our nation has gone backwards, and is further in debt, is extremely worrying. This is the kind of critical insight that is only available through deep data that begins with a holistic view of individual Australians.
“There are well-established links connecting overall wealth and wealth distribution to national wellbeing in the broadest sense, and we are committed to continuing to provide this kind of crucial data.
“The Roy Morgan Wealth Report is part of our long history of mapping the trends and changes in Australian society. It provides political and business leaders and those heading vital NGOs with solid evidence-based data to optimise the decisions they make for the benefit of all Australians.”
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
MediaMath Files For Bankruptcy After Acquisition Talks Fail
MediaMath files for bankruptcy. Says it had nothing to do with people thinking it was in the calculus, algebra business.
Digital Agency GROUND Makes The First Move With Bumble
Digi agency GROUND wins the Bumble business. Says it can't do anything about the creepy men who live with their parents.
Kyle & Jackie O Reportedly Open To Leaving ARN For SCA
Kyle & Jackie say they're open to a shift to rivals. However, don't want it to be a distraction from recent weight loss.
Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]
“Biased & Cowardly!” ABC Infuriates The Conservative Crowd With Cheeky Tweet Of John Howard At The Cricket
B&T does warn this contains a personal attack on an aged pensioner. Well, John Howard and wife, Jannette.
Instagram’s Twitter Rival Briefly Appears On Google Play Store
B&T does warn this article can be a tad on the techy side. But then again, we wrote it, so who are we kidding?
BMW, Apple, Harris Farm, Qantas, AFR Win The 2023 Premium Brand Awards
Harris Farm among the 2023 Premium Brand award winners. B&T won't go mentioning the floury apples then, should we?
ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]
“Instant Legend!” Fan Who Skived Off Work To Attend Taylor Swift Concert Does TV Interview With Blanket Over Her Head
Did last week's ticket debacle have you doubting your own Tay Tay allegiances? Learn to love again via this super fan.
Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup
Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]
ABC Reissues Editorial Guidelines In Run-Up To Voice Referendum
ABC journalists once again having to be reminded to be impartial, unbiased and factually correct.
SICKDOGWOLFMAN Wins Country Road’s Creative
Of the shops B&T's most terrified to enter, Country Road, Prada and Super Cheap Auto would all be in the top three.
DDB Philippines Apologises After Bungled Tourism Campaign Used Images From Other Countries
Know how Americans often think kangaroos are from Austria? It's basically the same theory at work in this balls up.
Sunday TV Ratings: Aussies’ Ashes Win Helps Nine To A Big Night
There's always a bit of spice in any Ashes series, but this one's proving to be the Sriracha sauce of Ashes series.
TorchMedia Supports NAIDOC Week 2023 Across Sydney & Canberra Transit Media
NAIDOC week officially kicked-off yesterday and so far Pauline Hanson or Lidia Thorpe yet to make a fool of themselves.
Football Will Highlight Social Causes At The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
One thing's for sure, you won't have to look far for a beer at the Women's World Cup like you did at the men's.
Sami Lukis Joins 91.1 Hot FM Breakfast
Hot breakfast may sound like a euphemism for a morning quickie, but as you'll learn here, it's actually a radio program.
OOH Generated $1bn Revenue For First Time Since Pandemic
Outdoor continuing to prove it's the sirloin steak, the Stella Artois if you will, of adland at the present moment.
News Corp Appoints Nathalie Delpierre As General Manager Commercial Operations
News Corp's Nathalie Delpierre staying mum on the whole "Succession is really the Murdochs in disguise" fan theory.
The Women In Media People’s Choice Poll Is Going Wild
Many are calling the Women In Media people's choice vote a shameless popularity contest. And who are we to disagree?
In A World Of Unlimited Content, How Can Streamers Compete?
Didn't leave the couch all weekend? Your pyjama-clad numb arse will be a testament to this unlimited content theory.
AKQA Dominated At Cannes! See The Winning Works.
AKQA team misses out on the litre of gin & the carton of fags at the duty free after lugging home 10 Cannes Lions!
Toyota & Hyundai Ads Pinged By UK Watchdog Over Dodgy Charging Claims
There's lessons here for any agency with EV clients on the books. There's also plenty for beer brands too at the moment.
Microsoft Brings New AI-Powered Shopping Tools To Bing
Is your wanton & deliberate overspending the single biggest cause of Australia's spiralling inflation? Don't read this.
Mattel Reckons You Might Confuse Burberry & Barbie
Mattel & Burberry fighting over a trademark. Despite one being a hideous pink, the other a hideous brown tartan.
“I Love Beer & Always Have!”: Dylan Mulvaney Finally Opens Up On Bud Brouhaha, As CEO Says There Are No Regrets
Always a tad confused by what's exactly meant by "charm offensive"? This is almost a Byron Sharp textbook definition.
Thursday TV Ratings: England Recklessly “Throw Away” Wickets In Second Test Match
Second Ashes Test looking like a see-sawing affair and that's despite no children's playgrounds being involved.
Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.
YouTube Is Testing Disabling Videos For Users With Ad Blockers
Remember how your parents used to say "nothing comes for free"? Feel like you're nine all over again with this news.
Tourism Australia & M&C Saatchi’s Come And Say G’day Campaign Launches In China
Chinese tourists returning home with Chinese-made stuffed kangaroos and boomerangs remains a delicious irony.
Request For Help: Please Help Save 10-Year-Old Bella From Cruel CRPS
A fellow adlander desperately needs YOUR help! And, luckily, you don't need a cape to assist, just a Visa or MasterCard.
“It’s A Legitimate Industry”: National MPs On Gambling Ad Ban
B&T's view of gambling ads is it's every Australian's inalienable right to lose the week's rent money at the TAB.
#Vividsydney Breaks All Records
They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.
Meta Lifts Most Of The Lid On AI Content Recommendations
Utterly bamboozled by the shit Zuckerberg serves you up on your Facebook feed? Go a little way to understanding it here.
Carroll & O’Dea Lawyers Go For Humour Via Dee Madigan’s Campaign Edge
As anyone who's used the legal system would know, it's 1000 shit shades of hell. So hats off to the comedy attempt here.
News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]