Are Media has announced that the inaugural The Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit sold out in less than 10 days, making it the fastest-selling consumer event in Are Media history and a testament to the strength of the publication’s brand.

The groundbreaking event from Australia’s most loved and iconic lifestyle publication is the first in a series of events, associated content and community connections that will inspire, inform and motivate women to be healthier in mind, body and soul.

The Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit was created in response to The Weekly’s 2023 Voice of Australian Women Survey, which found women are more focused on mental and physical health than ever before while also feeling unprepared for and uninformed about menopause.

The event, sponsored by Priceline Pharmacy in partnership with Jean Hailes and McKenzie’s Foods, will take place at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art Australia on Saturday 31 August, with a focus on health topics that are of most importance to women, including menopause, wellness and mental health, physical health, financial health and healthy eating. It will include a series of engaging panel discussions, cooking demonstrations and participatory sessions featuring experts, special guests and The Weekly team.

Event host and editor of The Australian Women’s Weekly, Sophie Tedmanson, will be joined by MC Jessica Rowe along with some of Australia’s most trusted wellness experts including celebrity cook Julie Goodwin, fitness trainer Michelle Bridges, actress Jodi Gordon, radio and television personality Myf Warhurst, former model and podcaster Alison Daddo, TV GP Dr Ginni Mansberg, financial expert Effie Zahos, First Nations social and emotional wellbeing counsellor Dr Liz Dale, and CEO of Jean Hailes for Women’s Health, Dr Sarah White.

The Health Summit will be part of a fully integrated campaign, amplified across The Australian Women’s Weekly brand through editorial and native features, advertising, video, social media and publicity.

Are Media director of sales, Andrew Cook, said “We are truly thrilled with the overwhelming response to our first The Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit. As Australia’s leading omnichannel content and commerce company for women, we are committed to championing the lives, lifestyles and health of women across all ages.

“This event underscores the strength of The Weekly brand, with ticket sales reflecting just how important these conversations are to women. We’re proud to be the brand they turn to for that powerful connection and to deliver this new tentpole to drive engagement and awareness across Are Media’s platforms.

“We’re delighted to partner with Priceline Pharmacy, Jean Hailes and McKenzie’s Foods on this important initiative and we look forward to a morning filled with inspiration, insights and empowerment,” he said.

Wesfarmers Health head of marketing – retail, Corrina Brazel, said: “Priceline Pharmacy is thrilled to be the major sponsor of The Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit. Empowering women and shining a spotlight on some of the biggest issues in women’s health is a key element of the Priceline Pharmacy brand DNA and The Australian Women’s Weekly is the perfect platform for us to communicate these values.”

CEO of Jean Hailes, Dr Sarah White, said: “It’s so important for us to have these courageous conversations. By shining a spotlight on women’s health, we can help to create a healthier future for all Australian women. We’re looking forward to sharing our expertise and knowledge at the Health Summit.”

McKenzie’s Foods head of marketing, Micaela McGee, said: “We’re excited to connect with The Weekly’s readers to share health tips, recipes and resources to inspire women to have a healthy relationship with food. The Weekly has an authentic connection with our customers and this partnership feels very true to our brand.”