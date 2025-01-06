Australian Koala Foundation To Re-Launch Democracy Booklet Campaign Ahead Of Election

The Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) are preparing to re-launch a refreshed version of their ‘Democracy Booklet’ initiative ahead of the federal election this year. The campaign will run for ten weeks across the AKF’s social media platforms and will consist of once-weekly ‘lessons’ in democracy.

The campaign seeks to inform the public – and in particular, younger voters of the Australian democratic process and voting system in a manner that is easy to consume, paired with eye-catching graphics that make the process simple to comprehend.

“I feel that many Australians don’t really know how our democratic system works or how important their vote can be,” says Australian Koala Foundation Chair Deborah Tabart OAM. “I do not want to tell people how to vote; that is a democratic right, but I hope they realise how powerful they can be with their decision.”

“There’s never been a more important time to educate people than right now, with a federal election just around the corner. We’ve been shown time and time again that the current and previous governments in power do not prioritise the conservation of Koalas and their habitat for all creatures, great and small. Australia continues to have the worst extinction rates in the world – which has been acknowledged by Minister Plibersek, but politics gets in the way. The endangered species list is constantly growing. This will not change unless we as Australians vote in candidates who truly reflect our beliefs and will vote to pass legislation that will protect our native flora and fauna”.

The ‘Democracy Booklet’ will serve as a comprehensive guide for individuals and communities, providing essential information on how to participate in the democratic process to best elect representatives who will pledge to protect Australian wildlife.

“We sincerely hope that everyone can educate themselves with this simple guide and join us in this critical mission,” said Tabart OAM. “By equipping ourselves with the appropriate knowledge and tools, we can do our very best to ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy the beauty and the privilege of Australia’s beloved wildlife.”