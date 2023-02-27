Australian Idol: Top 12 Face Public Vote

Proving that talent doesn’t grow with age, Sunday’s episode of Seven’s Australian Idol saw the highly-talented, and highly-young, final 12 belt out hit songs from the likes of Elton John, Madonna and Bruno Mars.

Whilst celebrity judges Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr and Amy Shark were present to give critique, this is the first episode of this series where the power ultimately lies in the hands of the general public.

The pressure of the live show saw some artists thrive and others, not so much.

The depressingly young, fifteen-year-old Phoebe Stewart, from Busselton in WA sang Labrinth’s Beneath Your Beautiful, receiving thunderous applause from the audience and rave reviews from the judges.

Queensland singer Royston Sagigi-Baira ended the night on a high with a unique rendition of Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror.

“When I look in the mirror, I see someone who wants to inspire kids to follow their dreams. just like I’m doing,” Royston said.

Meanwhile, some favourites were seemingly spooked by the audience and delivered shaky performances.

“It wasn’t the strongest, but I am proud that I got up here and gave it a go,” 18-year-old Victorian Harry Hayden said after a shaky rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic, How Will I Know.

Pink-haired Anya Hynninen was also the victim of her song choice, with her version of Madonna’s Papa Don’t Preach falling flat.

After her performance, Anya admitted: “It wasn’t a dumpster fire, but it wasn’t great”.

But did the audience agree? You’ll have to wait until tonight to find out.

Australian Idol continues Monday 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.