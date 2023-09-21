Australian Eggs Launches Fun New Campaign Via Connecting Plots

Australian Eggs has launched ‘Bring The Bright’ a new creative platform and integrated campaign via Connecting Plots.

With the goal of elevating the use of eggs within a broader range of meal occasions, the new brand platform ‘Bring the Bright’ encourages Aussie households to brighten not only their meals, but their entire family’s demeanour thanks to the flavour and rich nutrients packed inside eggs.

“We know that Aussies love eggs. They’re healthy, versatile and at times decadent,” said Australian Eggs managing director, Rowan McMonnies. “However, outside of breakfast, our consumers don’t necessarily think of eggs when it comes to snacks, lunch, and dinner. That’s what we’re looking to change.”

While eggs are a well-established ingredient in the homes of everyday Aussies, research showed that consumers in their daily lives have a pragmatic mindset and established habits when it comes to eating routines. The new creative work shows that adding an egg is the simplest way to take a meal from humble to special.

“This platform introduces a human element to eggs,” says Connecting Plots creative partner, John Gault. “Its flexibility enables us to bring it to life through a range of emotional, to more pragmatic creative that’s been tailor-made for each paid and owned channel.”

The launch campaign’s hero films, directed by Richard Vilensky and produced by Infinity Squared, capture playful and relatable family moments, from the perfect flip to dinner prep’s cheeky interruptions.

The first phase of the campaign is currently rolling out across TV, out of home, BVOD, social, digital and owned channels with additional creative iterations launching in the coming months. The campaign has been brought to life in partnership with UM and Liquid Ideas.

The launch follows the recent news that Australian Eggs had appointed Connecting Plots as its creative agency of record following a competitive pitch in May of this year.