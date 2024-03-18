Australian Eggs Launches Egg-citing New Campaign Via Connecting Plots

Australian Eggs has launched the latest instalment of its “Bring The Bright” campaign via Connecting Plots.

‘Bring The Bright’ launched last September and shows how eggs bring brightness and fun to Aussie mealtimes.

The new work continues to drive this positioning while elevating the use of eggs to consumption beyond just breakfast.

“The ‘Bring the Bright’ brand platform has been received incredibly well; people really connect with it,” says Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies. “It’s encouraging to see people start to embrace eggs in a broader range of meals and occasions”.

“The ‘Bring the Bright’ platform is about the inherent joy that eggs can deliver,” said Connecting Plots creative partner, John Gault.

“The platform has enormous potential. This is just the start of showcasing the breadth and versatility of the humble egg”.

The latest chapter tells the story of a playful family dinner occasion where the core ingredient goes missing.

The work has come to life in partnership with Infinity Squared, UM, and Liquid Ideas. Over the coming months, it will roll out across digital channels, including BVOD, DOOH, social, and owned channels.