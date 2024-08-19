Australian Children’s Music Foundation Partners With This Is Flow & Launches National Songwriting Competition

The Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF) has announced its pro bono partnership with This Is Flow, a collaboration made possible through Unltd., with the first step of this relationship to launch the 2024 National Songwriting Competition.

Celebrating over 22 years of fostering the musical talents of Australia’s youth, this competition remains the largest of its kind in the nation, providing a creative platform for young Australians to express their imagination and cultivate their songwriting skills.

Since its inception, the National Songwriting Competition has been instrumental in uncovering and nurturing the next generation of Australian music talent. The competition encourages self-expression and creativity among young people, helping them to develop their musical abilities and gain confidence in their craft.

The 2024 edition is sponsored by oOh!media, Future Generation Australia, APRA AMCOS, Song Makers, the Australian Institute of Music, and AUSTRALIS Music Group.

Media owners including oOh!, VMO, JCDecaux, Westfield, Bishopp, Torch Media, ARE Media, Mamamia, Quantcast, MiQ, ATN, and ARN have provided pro bono media support.

“We were thrilled that That Is Flow chose the Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF) as their charity partner. The media campaign they delivered to support the ACMF’s National Songwriting Competition is extraordinary, and we are grateful for all their passion, determination, and support. We cannot wait to see this campaign unfold and to work with the team into the future to support some of the most disadvantaged children through the power of music,” said Frances Georgeson, general manager of ACMF.

“We are honoured to join forces with ACMF and support such a meaningful initiative. Music has the power to transform lives, and we are committed to making a positive impact through this collaboration,” added Jimmy Hyett, founder and CEO of This Is Flow.

“This Is Flow is the perfect partner for the ACMF. They are passionate, creative, and forward-thinking and we are very grateful for their significant efforts in launching this campaign,” said Jade Harley, director of partnerships at Unltd.

Credits:

Media strategy: Sophie Stone and Justine Nikolopoulos

Media planners: Breagha Everett and Katie Jackson

Artwork: Guts Creative and Dan Marshall