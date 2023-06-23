Australia Wins Gold, Silver At Cannes Young Lions Thanks to DIG, Howatson + Company
Following seven competitions over four days, the Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity has announced its 2023 Young Lions winners.
The Young Lions competitions, which are sponsored by Adobe, are at the heart of the Cannes Lions School. They embody a true celebration of creativity across the world where young professionals have the opportunity to showcase their talent and achievements. All of the entries have been judged by members of the Cannes Lions Juries live in Cannes, and the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners have now been announced.
For the first time, the competitions answered briefs from two Top Innovators from the uplink programme with Deloitte.
Young Lions Competition winners are as follows:
Digital
The Young Digital Lion competition focuses on building a digital-led campaign that uses both the platform and the technology behind it. During the competition, participants were challenged with creating a campaign that changes the perception of Anganwadi centres in India, for the non-profit organisation Rocket Learning.
Gold
Casey Clarke, Copywriter, Dig, Australia,
Zac Nairn, Art Director, Dig, Australia
‘Little Learners League’
Silver
Raaj Hussain Ali Kheraj, Sr. Manager – Digital & User Experience, Adcom Leo Burnett, Pakistan
Ezza Syed, Creative Manager, Adcom Leo Burnett, Pakistan
‘MaAI’
Bronze
Lucia Presencio Ortiz, Art Director, SAMY Alliance, Spain
Ricardo Hontañón Pombo, Head of Brand & Campaign Strategy for Europe, SAMY Alliance, Spain
‘Gamemeficated Learning’
PR
The Young Lions PR competition asks its entrants to create an innovative PR strategy. The PR brief was supplied by EcoTree, a NGO that sustainably manages forests and ecosystems, in which it asked competitors to create a PR strategy that effectively communicates their offering of carbon credits.
Gold
Judy Bakieh, Integrated Communications Manager, Gambit Communications, MENA
Sarah Alsalem, Account Manager, Gambit Communications, MENA
‘#Bestbadinvestment’
Silver
Millie Clout, PR Manager, Howatson+Company, Australia,
Bella Hayes, PR Executive, Howatson+Company, Australia
‘Pay Zero Sale’
Bronze
Rowan El-Goweiny, Copywriter, Innocean Berlin, Germany
Odile Brefa, Senior Strategist, Innocean Berlin, Germany
‘Nature’s Monthly Allowance’
Design
The Young Lions Design competition focuses on creating effective, refined and attractive brand identity. This year, the Young Lions were briefed to create a brand identity that effectively communicates Rocket Learning’s mission to empower children through education.
Gold
Katherine Yuen, Creative Director, Ogilvy, Dominican Republic
Gabriella Sánchez, Creative, Ogilvy, Dominican Republic
‘Rocket Learning Redesign’
Silver
Camila Cabra, Art Director, Sancho BBDO, Colombia
Alejandro Orjuela, Copywriter, Sancho BBDO, Colombia
‘YouRockEt!’
Bronze
Robin Winchester, Junior Designer, In The Company Of Huskies, Ireland
James Stedmond, Junior Designer, In The Company Of Huskies, Ireland
‘Rocket Learning Brand Refresh’
Film
The Young Lions Film competition aims to create beautiful work that is impactful. The brief for this year’s Film competition focused on raising awareness amongst mothers in India to take charge of their young children’s education through Rocket Learning.
Gold
Raphael Janan Kuppasamy, Integrated Art Director, Joe Public, South Africa
Bernice Puleng Mosala, Copywriter, Joe Public, South Africa
‘Your Home A Classroom’
Silver
Cory Hansen, Copywriter, Milestone Integrated Marketing, Canada
Anthony Curran, Motion Designer, Milestone Integrated Marketing, Canada
‘Piece it together’
Bronze
Palak Kapadia, Copywriter, Amazon Brand Innovation Lab, USA
Catarina Barcala Gosende, Art Director, MullenLowe, USA
‘The Lifelong Lesson’
Media
The Young Lions Media competition focuses on how young professionals use strategic thinking and innovative approaches to solve an important marketing challenge. This year’s brief was delivered by Net Zero, a non-profit organisation that focuses on mobilising young people to take action across climate change. In doing so, the competitors were challenged with creating a strategy that activated and unified the voices of young people, and to create a roadmap for action.
Gold
Hyune Kim, Art Director, Daehong Communications, South Korea
Seoyul Song, Art Director, Daehong Communications, South Korea
‘The Lower, The Better’
Silver
Nicolás Téllez Cárdenas, Copywriter, DAVID, Colombia
Jonnathan Rodríguez López, Copywriter, DAVID, Colombia
‘The Stone Movement’
Bronze
Sophia-Maria Kramer, Copywriter, Jung von Matt, Switzerland
Ana Gabriela Oetliker, Digital Marketing Manager, Jung von Matt, Switzerland
‘Adivism’
Marketers
Focusing on the foundation of creative work that engages its audience, the Young Lions Marketers competition centres on creating a strong and effective brief. This year the competition focused on Net Zero, and challenged the Young Lions to create a campaign that transforms the narrative around climate change to inspire individuals to take action.
Gold
Mike Miura, Manager, Commercial Marketing Strategy, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Canada
Ryan Grippo, Associate, Commercial Strategy, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Canada
‘Score for the planet’
Silver
Konrad Skogen, Brand Manager, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Norway, Norway
Katrine Engja Stake, Brand Manager, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Norway, Norway
‘Not all Superheros wear capes’
Bronze
Sharon Ryu, Assistant Manager, SK telecom, South Korea
Haeun Park, Assistant Manager, SK telecom, South Korea
‘Make narrative win’
The Young Lions Print competition, challenges young creatives to produce a stand-out, captivating and unique print ad. This year’s brief was also provided by EcoTree, in which the Lions were challenged to explain the premise of EcoTree in one key visual.
Gold
Joe Sayer, Art Director, The Leith Agency, United Kingdom
Marion Miranda, Copywriter, The Leith Agency, United Kingdom
‘The Growing Graph’
Silver
Juan Andrés Kebork, Copywriter, Innocean Berlin, Germany
Alejandro Gabarda, Art Director, Jung von Matt Spree, Germany
‘Banknote Trees’
Bronze
Maria Branco, Copywriter, JUDAS, Portugal
Carlota Real, Art Director, JUDAS, Portugal
‘Hack The Game – Plant a Tree IRL’
