Australia Post Appoints Familiar Intern In Christmas Campaign Via The Monkeys

Australia Post has taken on a familiar new intern across its business in a new campaign via The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song.

In The Monkeys’ fifth year of Australia Post Christmas commercials, the campaign follows a curious Santa Claus as he goes undercover as an intern at Australia Post to work out how they go about delivering gifts at Christmas time. Paired up with postie Alex, Nick discovers exactly how Australia Post does it, with no magic needed.

“Australia Post is proud to deliver Australian’s their Christmas presents each year, but whilst Santa has reindeer and sleighs, we’re slightly more 2024 with our App, Parcel Lockers and electric powered fleet, and this campaign juxtaposes those two contrasting worlds in a really charming and fun way,” said Australia Post EGM, retail, brand & marketing, Catriona Noble.

“Australia Post and Santa Claus go together like milk and cookies. They both work hard to deliver joy at Christmas time, and both have a penchant for the colour red. This year’s campaign celebrates them both in a way that’s fun and entertaining,” said The Monkeys chief creative officer Ant Keogh.



The new campaign, directed by Tony Rogers from Guilty, has launched nationally across television, in-store, online, radio and social.



Campaign Credits:

Client: Australia Post

EGM, Retail, Brand & Marketing: Catriona Noble

Head of Marketing: Aimee Dixon

Senior Manager, Brand Marketing: Karen O’Connor

Senior Manager, Brand Marketing: Emily Howat

Marketing Graduate: Trey Braione



Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Chief Executive Officer: Paul McMillan

Chief Creative Officer: Ant Keogh

Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Derepas

Strategy Director: Dave Collins

Senior Art Director: Ben Horewood

Senior Copywriter: Michelle Canning

Head of Design: Raph Tamkalis

Junior Designer: Noel Yeung

National Head of Production: Romanca Mundrea

Senior Producer: Eliza Malone

Chief Client Officer: Jaimee Kerr

Senior Account Director: Kim Thompson

Business Manager: Max Speer



Production Company: Guilty

Director: Tony Rogers

Producer: Rohan Timlock

Sound & Composition: Rumble Studios

Post Production: Tim Parrington & Jaime Scott



Media Agency: Wavemaker