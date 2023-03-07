Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards

Spikes Asia has released the winners for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners with Australian agencies picking up the most awards of any country.

There were some 267 winners spread across the 25 categories, from a shortlist of 651 pieces of work.

You can take a look at all the winners HERE but, to save you time – here are all the Antipodean winners.

Brand Experience & Activation

Howatson+Company – “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay Brewery – Gold

Special, Sydney – “Middle Seat Lottery” for Virgin Australia – Gold

DDB, Auckland – “If You Seek” for Tourism New Zealand – Silver

CHEP Network – “Coffee Scrub” for 7-Eleven – Bronze

Thinkerbell, Melbourne – “QT Curious Currencies” for QT Hotels – Bronze

TBWA, Auckland – “Vis – The Road Safety Collection” for Southern Cross Pet Insurance – Bronze

CHEP Network, Sydney – “Walk The Night” for Samsung – Bronze

Creative Effectiveness

TBWA, Auckland – “How a nature-powered ram led the charge to a complete market share turnaround” for ANZ Bank – Silver

Special, Sydney – “Uber Eats Tibe Grey Wiggle” for Uber Eats – Bronze

Design

Howatson+Company – “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay Brewery – Gold

Design Craft

DDB, Auckland – “If You Seek” for Tourism New Zealand – Silver

Direct

Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Beyond Binary Code” for Spark – Gold

Howatson+Company – “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay Brewery – Gold

Host/ Havas, Sydney – “Crime Interrupted” for Australian Federal Police – Gold

CHEP Network, Sydney – “Flipvertising” for Samsung – Bronze

CHEP Network, Sydney – “Ballercard” for IKEA – Bronze

Special, Sydney – “Middle Seat Lottery” for Virgin Australia – Bronze

Entertainment

Host/ Havas, Sydney – “Crime Interrupted” for Australian Federal Police – Silver

Finch, Sydney/ The Tuesday Club, Auckland – “A Fire Inside” for NRMA Insurance – Silver

Leo Burnett, Sydney – “Bundy Mixer” for Bundaberg Rum – Bronze

Film Craft

Revolver, Sydney/ Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – ” The Duel” for IAG – Gold

Finch, Sydney/ BMF, Sydney – “The Reluctant Shanty” for UNHCR – Gold

Rumble Studios, Sydney/ Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – “Duel” for NRMA – Silver

Scoundrel, Sydney/ Special, Auckland – “Summer Never Sleeps” for Kathmandu – Silver

Revolver, Sydney/ Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – “Runaway” for IAG – Bronze

ARC EDIT, Sydney/ Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – “Until Then” for NRMA – Bronze

Revolver, Sydney/ Clemenger BBDO, Melbourne – “Only Protected for a Moment” for Transport Accident Commission – Bronze

Film

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – “Duel” for NRMA – Gold

The Monkeys, Sydney – “The First Digital Nation” for the Government of Tuvalu – Gold

Special, Auckland – “Last Performance” for Partners Life – Gold

Dentsu Creative, Sydney – “Wrong Ride” for TVNZ – Silver

FCB, Auckland – “Toll Booth” for Waka Kothani (New Zealand Transport Agency) – Bronze

Healthcare

TBWA, Sydney – “Classify Consent” for Consent Labs – Gold

TBWA, Auckland – Vis – The Road Safety Collection” for Southern Cross Pet Insurance – Bronze

Industry Craft

DDB, Auckland – “Big Mac,” “Fillet-o-Fish,” “Cheeseburger,” “Fries,” “McNuggets” for McDonald’s – Bronze

Innovation

Google Brand Studio APAC, Sydney – “Project Skate” – Silver

Integrated

CHEP Network, Melbourne – “Coffee Scrub” for 7-Eleven – Integrated Spike Award

R/GA, Sydney – “We Are Warriors” Platform – Integrated Spike Award

Media

CHEP Network, Sydney – “Flipvertising” for Samsung – Gold

Host/ Havas, Sydney – “Crime Interrupted” for Australian Federal Police – Silver

Special, Auckland – “Last Performance” for Partners Life – Silver

PHD, Auckland/ Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Skinny: Phone It In” for Skinny – Bronze

TBWA, Sydney – “R Plates” for MyCar Tyre & Auto – Bronze

Music

Innocean, Sydney – “Voice of the Sea” for Australian Marine Conservation Society – Bronze

Outdoor

Howatson+Company – “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay Brewery – Gold

DDB, Auckland – “Big Mac,” “Fillet-o-Fish,” “Cheeseburger,” for McDonald’s – Silver

Chemistry Interaction, Auckland – “Consider The Odds” for Tab NZ – Silver

VMLY&R, Auckland – “Mike” for Lazy Sneakers – Bronze

PR

DDB, Auckland – “The Rail Ritual” for Kiwirail – Gold

Special, Sydney – “Middle Seat Lottery” for Virgin Australia – Silver

The Monkeys, Sydney – “The First Digital Nation” for the Government of Tuvalu – Silver

TBWA, Sydney – “Classify Consent” for Consent Labs – Silver

Leo Burnett, Sydney – “Bundy Mixer” for Bundaberg Rum – Silver

The Monkeys, Melbourne – “1000 Bathursts” for Supercheap Auto – Silver

CHEP Network, Melbourne – “Coffee Scrub” for 7-Eleven – Bronze

TBWA, Sydney – “R Plates” for MyCar Tyre & Auto – Bronze

Print & Publishing

DDB, Auckland – “We Believe” for Steinlager – Gold

Wunderman Thompson, Perth – “Car” for Anglicare WA – Bronze

Radio & Audio

Host/ Havas, Sydney – “Crime Interrupted” for Australian Federal Police – Gold

Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Stunt Double” for Pedigree – Silver

BMF, Sydney – “Holding Out For Help” for Australians for Mental Health – Bronze

Social & Influencer

Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Tally My Post” for State – Silver

BMF, Sydney – “The Reluctant Shanty” for UNHCR – Bronze

Strategy & Effectiveness

BMW, Sydney – “The Off Season” for Tourism Tasmania – Bronz