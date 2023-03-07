Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards

Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Spikes Asia has released the winners for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners with Australian agencies picking up the most awards of any country.

There were some 267 winners spread across the 25 categories, from a shortlist of 651 pieces of work.

You can take a look at all the winners HERE but, to save you time – here are all the Antipodean winners.

Brand Experience & Activation 

  • Howatson+Company – “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay Brewery – Gold
  • Special, Sydney – “Middle Seat Lottery” for Virgin Australia – Gold
  • DDB, Auckland – “If You Seek” for Tourism New Zealand – Silver
  • CHEP Network – “Coffee Scrub” for 7-Eleven – Bronze
  • Thinkerbell, Melbourne – “QT Curious Currencies” for QT Hotels – Bronze
  • TBWA, Auckland – “Vis – The Road Safety Collection” for Southern Cross Pet Insurance – Bronze
  • CHEP Network, Sydney – “Walk The Night” for Samsung – Bronze

Creative Effectiveness

  • TBWA, Auckland – “How a nature-powered ram led the charge to a complete market share turnaround” for ANZ Bank – Silver
  • Special, Sydney – “Uber Eats Tibe Grey Wiggle” for Uber Eats – Bronze

Design

  • Howatson+Company – “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay Brewery – Gold

Design Craft

  • DDB, Auckland – “If You Seek” for Tourism New Zealand – Silver

Direct

  • Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Beyond Binary Code” for Spark – Gold
  • Howatson+Company – “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay Brewery – Gold
  • Host/ Havas, Sydney – “Crime Interrupted” for Australian Federal Police – Gold
  • CHEP Network, Sydney – “Flipvertising” for Samsung – Bronze
  • CHEP Network, Sydney – “Ballercard” for IKEA – Bronze
  • Special, Sydney – “Middle Seat Lottery” for Virgin Australia – Bronze

Entertainment 

  • Host/ Havas, Sydney – “Crime Interrupted” for Australian Federal Police – Silver
  • Finch, Sydney/ The Tuesday Club, Auckland – “A Fire Inside” for NRMA Insurance – Silver
  • Leo Burnett, Sydney – “Bundy Mixer” for Bundaberg Rum – Bronze

Film Craft

  • Revolver, Sydney/ Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – ” The Duel” for IAG – Gold
  • Finch, Sydney/ BMF, Sydney – “The Reluctant Shanty” for UNHCR – Gold
  • Rumble Studios, Sydney/ Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – “Duel” for NRMA – Silver
  • Scoundrel, Sydney/ Special, Auckland – “Summer Never Sleeps” for Kathmandu – Silver
  • Revolver, Sydney/ Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – “Runaway” for IAG – Bronze
  • ARC EDIT, Sydney/ Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – “Until Then” for NRMA – Bronze
  • Revolver, Sydney/ Clemenger BBDO, Melbourne – “Only Protected for a Moment” for Transport Accident Commission – Bronze

Film

  • Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney – “Duel” for NRMA – Gold
  • The Monkeys, Sydney – “The First Digital Nation” for the Government of Tuvalu – Gold
  • Special, Auckland – “Last Performance” for Partners Life – Gold
  • Dentsu Creative, Sydney – “Wrong Ride” for TVNZ – Silver
  • FCB, Auckland – “Toll Booth” for Waka Kothani (New Zealand Transport Agency) – Bronze

Healthcare

  • TBWA, Sydney – “Classify Consent” for Consent Labs – Gold
  • TBWA, Auckland – Vis – The Road Safety Collection” for Southern Cross Pet Insurance – Bronze

Industry Craft

  • DDB, Auckland – “Big Mac,” “Fillet-o-Fish,” “Cheeseburger,” “Fries,” “McNuggets” for McDonald’s – Bronze

Innovation

  • Google Brand Studio APAC, Sydney – “Project Skate” – Silver

Integrated 

  • CHEP Network, Melbourne – “Coffee Scrub” for 7-Eleven – Integrated Spike Award
  • R/GA, Sydney – “We Are Warriors” Platform – Integrated Spike Award

Media

  • CHEP Network, Sydney – “Flipvertising” for Samsung – Gold
  • Host/ Havas, Sydney – “Crime Interrupted” for Australian Federal Police – Silver
  • Special, Auckland – “Last Performance” for Partners Life – Silver
  • PHD, Auckland/ Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Skinny: Phone It In” for Skinny – Bronze
  • TBWA, Sydney – “R Plates” for MyCar Tyre & Auto – Bronze

Music

  • Innocean, Sydney – “Voice of the Sea” for Australian Marine Conservation Society – Bronze

Outdoor

  • Howatson+Company – “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay Brewery – Gold
  • DDB, Auckland – “Big Mac,” “Fillet-o-Fish,” “Cheeseburger,” for McDonald’s – Silver
  • Chemistry Interaction, Auckland – “Consider The Odds” for Tab NZ – Silver
  • VMLY&R, Auckland – “Mike” for Lazy Sneakers – Bronze

PR

  • DDB, Auckland – “The Rail Ritual” for Kiwirail – Gold
  • Special, Sydney – “Middle Seat Lottery” for Virgin Australia – Silver
  • The Monkeys, Sydney – “The First Digital Nation” for the Government of Tuvalu – Silver
  • TBWA, Sydney – “Classify Consent” for Consent Labs – Silver
  • Leo Burnett, Sydney – “Bundy Mixer” for Bundaberg Rum – Silver
  • The Monkeys, Melbourne – “1000 Bathursts” for Supercheap Auto – Silver
  • CHEP Network, Melbourne – “Coffee Scrub” for 7-Eleven – Bronze
  • TBWA, Sydney – “R Plates” for MyCar Tyre & Auto – Bronze

Print & Publishing

  • DDB, Auckland – “We Believe” for Steinlager – Gold
  • Wunderman Thompson, Perth – “Car” for Anglicare WA – Bronze

Radio & Audio 

  • Host/ Havas, Sydney – “Crime Interrupted” for Australian Federal Police – Gold
  • Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Stunt Double” for Pedigree – Silver
  • BMF, Sydney – “Holding Out For Help” for Australians for Mental Health – Bronze

Social & Influencer

  • Colenso BBDO, Auckland – “Tally My Post” for State – Silver
  • BMF, Sydney – “The Reluctant Shanty” for UNHCR – Bronze

Strategy & Effectiveness

  • BMW, Sydney – “The Off Season” for Tourism Tasmania – Bronz

Please login with linkedin to comment

spikes asia

Latest News

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!
  • Media

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!

It's the Cannes In Cairns agenda reveal! Minus an incredibly embarrassing YouTube moment using pink or blue crackers.

Concept of coins and notes going down the drain. Isolated on white.
  • Media

Gender Pay Gap Widens Year-On-Year With Women Holding Half The Cash Of Men

Women hold half the amount of savings on average than men do, based on findings from the comparison website Finder.  The average Aussie woman has $21,499 in savings, compared to $43,441 for men.  he gap (102 percent) is greater compared to 2022 (83 percent) when the average woman had $21,233 in savings, while the average […]

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC
  • Advertising

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC

Wunderman Thompson has expanded its peer-to-peer mentoring app, Magpie, across APAC following its launch in the UK on International Women’s Day last year. The app is designed to empower and connect women across the business using a matchmaking style based on the mentor’s expertise and knowledge. The app has 15 themes ranging from maternity and […]

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish
  • Advertising
  • Technology

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish

Networking groups are often touted as an effective medium for women in male-dominated industries to form strong working relationships, bond over shared experiences, and elevate each other. The Women In Programmatic Network (TWIPN) is no different, though the idea that women are under-represented in advertising and marketing is something of a misnomer. Data from the […]

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups
  • Advertising

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups

Bullfrog Media has launched “Fair Advantage” a pro-bono residency for pre-seed Melbourne startups that are majority owned and led by women and/or non-binary people. Revealed on International Women’s Day, the six-month residency includes 24-hour access to a co-working space at Bullfrog HQ in Cremorne, near Richmond Station as well as a roadmap of $25,000 worth […]

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy
  • Media

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy

B&T applauds this top GroupM initiative. We also reckon you should get a week off when your team wins the grand final.

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport
  • Media

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport

Insight Sport, News Corp Australia’s editorial series into women’s sport, rounds out its inaugural month today with a dedicated Power and Influence edition to celebrate International Women’s Day, revealing the key players shaping its future. Across 12-pages, Insight Sport identifies the 100 most powerful women in sport, the culmination of months of work to identify […]

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity
  • Media

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity

Australian media are lagging global counterparts on sustainability commitments; and DE&I ambitions are not translating into accountability are two key findings of the Australian report of IPG Mediabrands’ latest Media Responsibility Index, launched today.

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities
  • Campaigns

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities

IGA has launched a campaign based on findings in a local economic impact report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers that quantifies the impact that IGA has on enabling local communities across Australia to thrive. The study found IGA injects $8.2 billion into the Australian economy each year; that’s the equivalent of giving every person on the planet a […]

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box
  • Technology

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box

“I personally love that the UN’s International Women’s Day has a tech slant this year, I think it really shines a light on the digital gender pay gap and inequality for women and girls specifically,” said Jessica Box, senior director, product insights & analytics, at Linktree. “The UN estimates that the lack of access women […]

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles
  • Opinion

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles

In this opinion piece, Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science’s country manager ANZ, talks about the importance of equity at every life stage. This International Women’s Day theme is #EmbraceEquity. For those confused by how we ended up here, spruiking “equity” when we were just talking about “equality,” I will explain why “equality” needs a rethink. […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication
  • Marketing

WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication

WPP has announced that it has acquired 3K Agentur für Kommunikation (3K), one of the leading healthcare specialist PR agencies in Germany. 3K will become part of the Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) global network, strengthening its healthcare presence in Europe and expanding its operations in Germany. Founded 25 years ago, 3K is known for its expertise […]

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself
  • Media

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself

MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison. Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 […]