Aussies’s World Cup Win Marred By The “Most Awkward Trophy Presentation Of All Time”

India were raging hot home favourites. The match was being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even the man the stadium was named after, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, was on hand for the trophy presentation, but the script went horribly wrong after Australia won last night’s Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Played in the world’s biggest stadium (132,000 seats), sadly the trophy presentation ended in a farce after the defeated Indian players refused to hang around to see Aussie captain Pat Cummins receive the World Cup.

Things got off to a bad start when the remaining Indian fans booed the match umpires despite both officiators having largely flawless games.

Cummins then walked on stage to receive the trophy from a sulky looking Modi and Australia’s representative, Australia’s deputy prime minister Richard Marles.

The Aussie captain, with trophy in hand, was left standing all on his own for what seemed like an eternity as he waited for his teammates to join him on the stage while fireworks erupted in the background and Indian fans raced for the exits.

Cummins left on his lonesome

Social media soon had a field day over the incident, calling it the worst trophy presentation ever!

Even the behaviour of Indian fans was called out.

“I could not believe my ears but they BOOED THE UMPIRES????” one person tweeted.

Another added: “The empty seats once india starts losing, the inability to cheer for a spectacular innings and a well deserved World Cup win, booing the umpires, shouting KohliKohli when their players are being announced, and now this. This has been so deeply embarrassing. And on the world stage.”

Indian comedian Anshu Mor wrote: “Crowd booing the umpires receiving medals and then shouting Rohit Rohit when Australian team was receiving their medals – absolute dickheads!!

“Cities with a great cricketing culture like Mumbai, Chennai or Kolkata should hold these big matches.”

