‘Aussies Are Scared’ As Mateship Becomes ‘Me-ship’ – Havas study

A new study that measures how Aussies are feeling paints a bleak picture of fear and individualism, but there are opportunities for brands, according to the latest Havas Labs 2025 Aussie Futures report.

The main findings of the report, which polled 2,000 people, include six critical needs Australians are seeking to fulfil as they increasingly focus on ‘self’ over others.

These needs provide insights that brands can use to better understand how Australians are feeling.

They are: Support Seekers, Caring Connectors, Aspiring Altruists, Enjoyment Explorers, Progress Pioneers and Status Seekers (see below for full descriptions).

Security has emerged as the top national value for Australians (according to 22 per cent of respondents) reinforcing that safety from crime, terrorism and general instability is foundational to Australians’ vision of the future.

One in three (34 per cent) Australians are optimistic about the future of the nation, but 54 per cent are more optimistic about their own personal futures.

One in five (23.7 per cent) Australians report a strong sense of community, underscoring it is not a priority national value and highlights the shift toward individualism and away from collective values like mateship. When Havas last did this study in 2022, 58 per cent of Australians said ‘mateship’ was an important value, whereas in this latest report ‘mateship’ ranks 17th in national values as Australians increasingly choose their personal futures and success above all else.

Havas Host Australia chief strategy officer Olly Taylor told B&T that the findings of this study show a “seismic shift” in the values that are important to Australians, with a third optimistic about the future of the nation, but 54 per cent optimistic about their own personal futures.

“The headline for me is ‘we’re scared’, and we’re scared of a number of things outside of our control, like conflict, environmental degradation, equal opportunity and misinformation,” he said.

“These are big, macro things you can’t do anything about, but it’s made people extremely scared. Then there is the cost of living, which has made people extremely financially anxious. So the study found this whole notion of ‘we’re scared and we’re seeking security’, both nationally and financially.”

Australians are ditching ‘mateship’ for ‘me-ship’ and its personal optimism (54 per cent) is higher than found in similar studies in the US and UK.

“I think the significant thing of this study is that given people want different things, and that is based on really what they really need, given how much the cost of living has affected them. There’s certainly a loss of collectivism and a rise in individualism.”

Havas Media chief strategy officer Mitchell Long told B&T that in an era where there is a lack of political leadership, people are focusing more on their own self agency, and there is an opportunity for brands to step in.

“What that means for certain brands is how do you really tap into that need for self improvement, self motivation and progress to give people a sense of control. For example, if you are bank how do you give them the tools to get on top of their money,” he said.

“There’s probably a greater need for brands today to bring people together around the way they experience their brands, so that people can recapture that sense of community, family, with friends, and also brining joy and enjoyment to our lives. We should create advertising that entertains people, that makes them laugh.

“People are seeing businesses as having greater opportunity to influence people’s daily lives when they feel like these big institutions and governments maybe aren’t creating policies that touch the sides for them when it comes to things like the cost of living crisis or creating a meaningful impact on the environment.”

Long warned against running purpose campaigns that aren’t genuine or meaningful, and that there is a notable backlash to ‘wokeism’.

“It’s about committing long-term to genuinely creating a positive impact, whether that’s just with making things more accessible or affordable to people, or actually tackling a bigger issue, like the environment,” he said.

Here are the six new segments based around Australian’s needs.

Support Seekers: The quintessential Aussie battler trying to make ends meet. They crave the simple things – a steady job, a home to call their own, and the peace of mind to support their families.

Caring Connectors: The Australian family provider and supporter who places value in their relationships with family and friends above all else. They fear what the world may end up like for future generations.

Aspiring Altruists: Australians frustrated by the lack of real action from government. They are intent on taking matters into their own hands fighting to create a better world based on their beliefs, actions and purchasing power.

Enjoyment Explorers: Australians focused on getting the most out of life as it is now despite the challenges of the world around them. With financial security to do what they want they seek the confidence to actually make it happen.

Progress Pioneers: Australians defined by their aspirations to create a better more fulfilled life for themselves valuing critical thinking, technology and culture. They see life and the world around them as an opportunity to learn, move forward and evolve.

Status Seekers: Free-market Australians driven by traditional markers of success – a high-flying career, money, and luxury. They view their careers and social network as critical to their success making them the nation’s ultimate networkers.