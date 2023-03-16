Aussie TV Legend Brian Walsh passes Away

TV Legend Brian Walsh, who was largely responsible for the global success of Neighbours, has sadly passed away aged 68.

The TV executive had a decades-long career in television and was most recently an executive at Foxtel.

Throughout his career, he also held senior positions at the Ten Network, Britain’s Sky Broadcasting, and Sky TV in Asia.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Walsh was instrumental in launching the careers of Aussie stars such as Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

He also led the Simply The Best marketing campaign, featuring singer Tina Turner, that transformed the marketing of rugby league in the 90s.

Presenter, Ben Fordham described Walsh as a “pioneer of radio and TV” as he expressed sadness about the executive’s death on Twitter.

Rest in peace, Brian Walsh. A pioneer of radio and TV. He helped kick off the careers of Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue and many more. Love you forever Walshie. #RIPBrianWalsh pic.twitter.com/zK6yxTxgU0 — Ben Fordham (@BenFordham) March 16, 2023

According to reports, Walsh passed away on Thursday at his home in Sydney.