Aussie Martech Player XPON Technologies Group Acquires Alpha Digital

Australian AI martech player XPON Technologies Group Limited has acquired digital marketing agency Alpha Digital.

The firms said the deal signifies a shift in how AI technology can be delivered to marketers, by combining Alpha’s agency approach of deep strategy, with an AI toolkit that can future-proof a brand.

XPON’s ‘plug and play’ software allows marketers to accurately predict customer behaviour and then tailor their advertising and communication appropriately to achieve the desired response at scale.

Through its proprietary composable Customer Data Platform (CDP), Wondaris, the Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud, XPON will continue with its partnership model collaborating with and empowering independent media agencies. This enhanced offering, underpinned by a strong partnership with Google, will create faster growth pathways for all.

XPON delivers insights that can be immediately automated and actioned in campaigns. So rather than knowledge languishing in presentation decks, XPON creates value for marketers with tangible business outcomes.

“Alpha has built a quality business with excellent customers in key verticals, like retail, for over a decade. It’s that reputation that made them one of our first agency partners. We have an alignment on values for our customers, as well as the culture we’re building for our people. Both share a focus on customer-centricity and when Alpha’s smart team is armed with our latest technology, I can’t wait to see the results they’ll deliver,” said Matt Forman, founder and group MD of XPON.

“Our new combined offering creates an unrivalled suite of AI marketing solutions that help businesses acquire, retain, and monetise customers, with transparency. This acquisition is an important step forward for us and the industry as we drive the modernisation of marketing and customer experience,” Forman added.

Alpha Digital will retain its brand and will continue to operate independently with specialised expertise and focus, following 14 successful years in business, servicing leading brands like Target, K-Mart and QUT. Matt Cooper, Alpha Digital’s founder and CEO, will continue as CEO to drive growth.

“I’ve spent over two decades in digital marketing, and the pace of change we’re seeing with AI right now is unlike anything before. And it’s getting exponentially faster. This move gives Alpha the depth of tech capability needed to keep our clients not just current, but ahead,” said Cooper.

“In the past, marketers would build a handful of personas based on assumptions about their audience. Today, AI can identify hundreds of profitable personas and predict their customer journeys with speed & accuracy. And soon we will be able to automatically design and deploy tailored strategies for each and every profitable customer persona. That level of precision and scalability is the future of marketing, and with XPON, we’re ready to lead it,” he added.

This acquisition represents the first in XPON’s future M&A strategy focused on the tech-enabled digital marketing sector, targeting leading businesses that are positioned to accelerate AI transformation. XPON continues to deliver client value while empowering and fostering a strong ecosystem of independent agency partners.

“The next evolution of marketing is already here and we’re excited to be at the forefront of what comes next, offering a competitive advantage, together with Alpha Digital,” said Forman.