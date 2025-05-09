Aussie Creatives Named To Shortlist Cannes Lions 2025

Ten of Australia’s top creative leaders have been selected to join the Shortlisting Jury for the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

They will join a panel of experts from 79 markets tasked with narrowing down the best ideas from thousands of entries globally. The final work will be judged, awarded and celebrated at the Festival in Cannes from 16–20 June.

“Being invited to judge Cannes Lions is an honour and it’s great to see more Australian perspectives shaping conversations and helping define the best work in the world,” said Tony Hale, CEO, Advertising Council Australia.

2025 Australian Shortlisting Jury members

Jon Austin, Co-Founder and Creative Lead, Supermassive: Audio & Radio Lions

Ben Coulson, Chief Creative Officer, dentsu, APAC: Film Lions

Leah Churchill-Brown, Executive Producer, Exit Films: Film Lions

Amy Weston, Executive Creative Director, Clemenger BBDO, Australia: Outdoor Lions

Rosie Stone, Associate Creative Director, Leo Australia: Industry Craft Lions

Christina Aventi, Chief Strategy Officer, BMF: Direct Lions

Bridget Jung, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy: PR Lions

Emma Robbins, National Executive Creative Director, M+C Saatchi: Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Michael Duffy, Brand & Innovation Head, Opella Consumer Healthcare, AMEA: Health and Wellness Lions

Smaran Jworchan, Creative Business Partner, TikTok ANZ: Social & Creator Lions

“All our Jurors play a crucial role in shaping the work awarded at Cannes Lions. This year, we are seeing an unprecedented level of global engagement from deserving talent, with more markets, more voices, and more perspectives coming together to recognise the global benchmark. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work and care in curating the work that will go on to set the global standard and make history,” said Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS.