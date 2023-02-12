Aussie Brands & Influencers Still Not Disclosing Partnerships Despite Updated Code Of Ethics

(Note: lead image is for illustration purposes only.) AI analytics platform HypeAuditor has conducted an analysis of Aussie brands and influencers to assess whether they are abiding by the AANA’s updated code of ethics, whereby influencers are to clearly disclose partnerships with #ad #sponsored or other clear markers or potentially risk breaching the code.

Consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has begun a crackdown on social media influencers after it received more than 150 tip-offs from the public. It is reported that most of the tip-offs were about influencers in beauty and lifestyle, as well as parenting and fashion, failing to disclose their affiliation with the product or company they are promoting.

HypeAuditor conducted an analysis of all social media posts with #ad and #sponsored that were shared by Aussie Instagram influencers in January 2023. Out of the 521,000 Instagram posts from Australian influencers, there were only 1,368 posts with brand mentions from 855 influencers that had #ad or #sponsored.

The Top 5 Australian brands that had the most mentions from influencers in January 2023 are:

No posts with clear disclosure despite 439 brand mentions from 222 influencers

Only 17 posts out of 365 brand mentions from 212 influencers had #ad and #sponsored

Only 7 posts out of 250 brand mentions from 127 influencers had #ad and #sponsored

Only 25 posts out of 139 brand mentions from 103 influencers had #ad and #sponsored

Myer

Only 2 posts out of 104 brand mentions from 58 influencers had #ad and #sponsored

These five brands generated a total of 1151 mentions from 587 Aussie influencers. Despite 25 per cent of posts (293) being likely sponsored, only 4.4 per cent (51 posts) followed the AANA code of ethics by having proper disclosure with #ad and #sponsored.

Alex Frolov, CEO and Co-Founder of HypeAuditor commented, “Since the code came into effect in February 2021, not much has changed in the way influencers and brands operate. It is surprising that the ACCC is conducting a crackdown only on influencers when brands are also not abiding by the rules and regulations in the way they work with influencers and how they tackle advertising for the protection of the consumers”.