Aussie Brands & Influencers Still Not Disclosing Partnerships Despite Updated Code Of Ethics

Aussie Brands & Influencers Still Not Disclosing Partnerships Despite Updated Code Of Ethics
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



(Note: lead image is for illustration purposes only.) AI analytics platform HypeAuditor has conducted an analysis of Aussie brands and influencers to assess whether they are abiding by the AANA’s updated code of ethics, whereby influencers are to clearly disclose partnerships with #ad #sponsored or other clear markers or potentially risk breaching the code.

Consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has begun a crackdown on social media influencers after it received more than 150 tip-offs from the public. It is reported that most of the tip-offs were about influencers in beauty and lifestyle, as well as parenting and fashion, failing to disclose their affiliation with the product or company they are promoting.

HypeAuditor conducted an analysis of all social media posts with #ad and #sponsored that were shared by Aussie Instagram influencers in January 2023. Out of the 521,000 Instagram posts from Australian influencers, there were only 1,368 posts with brand mentions from 855 influencers that had #ad or #sponsored.

The Top 5 Australian brands that had the most mentions from influencers in January 2023 are:

  • No posts with clear disclosure despite 439 brand mentions from 222 influencers

  • Only 17 posts out of 365 brand mentions from 212 influencers had #ad and  #sponsored

  • Only 7 posts out of 250 brand mentions from 127 influencers had #ad and  #sponsored

  • Only 25 posts out of 139 brand mentions from 103 influencers had #ad and #sponsored

  • Myer

  • Only 2 posts out of 104 brand mentions from 58 influencers had #ad and #sponsored

These five brands generated a total of 1151 mentions from 587 Aussie influencers. Despite 25 per cent of posts (293) being likely sponsored, only 4.4 per cent (51 posts) followed the AANA code of ethics by having proper disclosure with #ad and #sponsored.

Alex Frolov, CEO and Co-Founder of HypeAuditor commented, “Since the code came into effect in February 2021, not much has changed in the way influencers and brands operate. It is surprising that the ACCC is conducting a crackdown only on influencers when brands are also not abiding by the rules and regulations in the way they work with influencers and how they tackle advertising for the protection of the consumers”.

Please login with linkedin to comment

HypeAuditor

Latest News

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
  • Media

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads

Journalist and editor Sarah Norris (lead image) has been appointed Head of Food at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday to oversee an ambitious plan to supercharge the Good Food brand in the marketplace to drive subscriber growth. Norris has built an enviable reputation across the food and beverage industry in […]

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
  • Media

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media

Australian award-winning energy retailer Nectr has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake the company’s digital media planning, buying and strategy. Following a competitive pitch, Half Dome has been charged with delivering results through performance media planning and buying across performance media channels.

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
  • Media

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media

Independent media agency The Media Store  has won the FY23 Travel Texas account for the Australia and New Zealand markets, following a competitive pitch. With a third of all Australian adults and 23 per cent of New Zealanders now intending to travel overseas in the next 12 months, cutting through the clutter of destination messages […]

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
  • Campaigns

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF

Rest, one of Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, has launched a new brand campaign featuring a boundary-breaking body percussion performance designed to capture how it feels to be a Rest member. Developed in collaboration with BMF, the campaign features real Rest members and artists and its unique creative platform is a first of its kind […]

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
  • Media

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth

Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
  • Technology

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia

Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]