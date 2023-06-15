Audio Agency Eardrum & The Powerhouse Museum Present “Powerhouse Late: AI”

Audio Agency Eardrum & The Powerhouse Museum Present “Powerhouse Late: AI”
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Audio specialist agency Eardrum, in collaboration with the Powerhouse Museum, has announced, “Powerhouse Late: AI” – an evening of presentations and interactive events exploring the impact and potential of artificial intelligence on the arts.

Eardrum is now emerging as a thought leader in how to harness AI when creating any audio content. Founder, Ralph van Dijk, says “AI has unleashed a tsunami of creativity, opportunity, debate and contention in the creative industries. The better we understand the upheaval, the better we can all make the most of it.”

‘Powerhouse Late: AI’, running from 5pm to 9pm, on June 29th, is packed with interactive displays, in-depth panel discussions, and a world-first AI-assisted live radio play. Artworks exhibited on the night will highlight Australians incorporating AI into their practice, including Kier Spilsbury, Brent Griffin, Jonas Peterson, Jamie Sissons from Absolutely Ai, and students from AI programs at UTS and USU.

Powerhouse’s head of digital, Callum Cooper, will host a presentation and discussion with Kaiber.AI, a US based company at the cutting edge of AI, designing toolkits to augment human creativity rather than replace it.

A panel of legal experts and artists will discuss copyright, impact on livelihoods, and how government, law, workplaces, and artists can adapt to this new (ab)normal.

Audiences will be able to participate in a world-first, experimental AI-aided radio play, where the task is to create and perform a four-minute radio play from scratch in 45 minutes.

Other interactive experiences include creating images using Midjourney, the live camera feed renders of Learning to See, and AI-assisted poetry.

With an AI-inspired DJ set and huge wall projections of artist’s work, guests are invited to relax, enjoy a drink, and immerse themselves in the transformative potential of AI in art.

You can view the event program HERE. Registrations are recommended to avoid missing out. Click HERE to register.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Eardrum Ralph van Dijk the powerhouse museum

Latest News

Adobe Report: Marketers Look To Generative AI As Customer Expectations Increase
  • Technology

Adobe Report: Marketers Look To Generative AI As Customer Expectations Increase

Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) brands will lead the next wave of global customer experience innovation as consumers become aware of new technologies and more deeply explore virtual and immersive environments, according to new research from Adobe. To help fuel this experience transformation, marketers and consumers alike are eager to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), especially […]

Debate Club Partners With Talent International
  • Media

Debate Club Partners With Talent International

The Advertising Debate Club which hosts regular thought-provoking discussions and provides a platform for industry networking and community building, today announced a rebrand, new volunteer team and a partnership with Talent International which will mean the Debate Club now has a permanent location for its events. Advertising Debate Club founder Orsi Toth-Pal will now be joined by a boosted team of […]

The photo was taken indoors in a domestic room by photographing over the model's shoulder. There is a website visable on the device screen. I own the copyright to the website design and the copyright of all photos shown on the screen.
  • Marketing

Outbrain Launches “Onyx” A New Branding Platform Built to Maximise Attention

Outbrain Inc. today announced Onyx by Outbrain, a new branding platform designed to maximise business impact of awareness and consideration campaigns. Onyx runs exclusively within dedicated, in-article environments across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners. Onyx is designed to meet brand objectives and deliver value beyond traditional ‘ad views’ by leveraging Outbrain’s 15+ years of technology built […]

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
  • Marketing

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets. This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety […]

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats
  • Technology

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats

Pinterest has launched Premiere Spotlight and Travel Catalogs, two new ad formats that promise brands high-impact and travel-specific buyers, respectively. The Premiere Spotlight format is a high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale. For brands, the format offers video ads in priority placements on the platform, such as the search […]

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
  • Marketing

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]