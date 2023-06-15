Audio Agency Eardrum & The Powerhouse Museum Present “Powerhouse Late: AI”

Audio specialist agency Eardrum, in collaboration with the Powerhouse Museum, has announced, “Powerhouse Late: AI” – an evening of presentations and interactive events exploring the impact and potential of artificial intelligence on the arts.

Eardrum is now emerging as a thought leader in how to harness AI when creating any audio content. Founder, Ralph van Dijk, says “AI has unleashed a tsunami of creativity, opportunity, debate and contention in the creative industries. The better we understand the upheaval, the better we can all make the most of it.”

‘Powerhouse Late: AI’, running from 5pm to 9pm, on June 29th, is packed with interactive displays, in-depth panel discussions, and a world-first AI-assisted live radio play. Artworks exhibited on the night will highlight Australians incorporating AI into their practice, including Kier Spilsbury, Brent Griffin, Jonas Peterson, Jamie Sissons from Absolutely Ai, and students from AI programs at UTS and USU.

Powerhouse’s head of digital, Callum Cooper, will host a presentation and discussion with Kaiber.AI, a US based company at the cutting edge of AI, designing toolkits to augment human creativity rather than replace it.

A panel of legal experts and artists will discuss copyright, impact on livelihoods, and how government, law, workplaces, and artists can adapt to this new (ab)normal.

Audiences will be able to participate in a world-first, experimental AI-aided radio play, where the task is to create and perform a four-minute radio play from scratch in 45 minutes.

Other interactive experiences include creating images using Midjourney, the live camera feed renders of Learning to See, and AI-assisted poetry.

With an AI-inspired DJ set and huge wall projections of artist’s work, guests are invited to relax, enjoy a drink, and immerse themselves in the transformative potential of AI in art.

You can view the event program HERE. Registrations are recommended to avoid missing out. Click HERE to register.