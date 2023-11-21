Audience Group Snaps Up UM’s Simon Watson For Account Director Role

Independent media and advertising services agency Audience Group has appointed two new account directors and a digital trading specialist to support its recent business wins.

Simon Watson has joined from UM. He has more than two decades of experience in media planning on both client- and agency-side. Watson’s journey through roles at UM Australia, Ladbrokes & Neds, Lion, Starcom, The Media Store and more has been complemented by a decade of volunteering his expertise to organisations like Youngcare and Ronald McDonald House.

“I joined Audience Group because I can see an opportunity to contribute to both client and business growth and to see that my contribution makes a difference,” said Watson.

“We actually had a couple of partners congratulate us on snapping up Simon,” said James McDonald, director, and co-founder of Audience Group, “We knew we’d made the right choice, but it was great to hear.”

“Simon’s depth of experience combined with his interest in innovation and dedication to doing very good work aligns perfectly with our commitment to evidence-based advertising,” said McDonald.

Esha Sawhney, has joined from OMD to serve as an account director. She has nine years of large agency. Starting as a digital intern at Starcom through account and trading roles at Zenith and Ikon. With Sawhney’s move to Audience Group, she is immersing herself in executing data insights into media investments, especially in the digital domain.

“We appreciate Esha’s large agency experience, and her enthusiasm for the insight-driven work she’ll be accomplishing here at Audience Group,” said McDonald.

Hannah Davis has joined as a digital trading specialist following stints at NextDC, Hello Digital and Alpha Digital.

“The majority of applicants for a role like this still tend to be male, and that was the case when we were interviewing for this position,” remarked Tori Chandler, data and strategy planner and audience group. “So it was cool that, not only were there women amongst the candidate pool but Hannah’s analytics skills stood out from the pack. Critically, she demonstrated the best understanding of how we integrate data into our trading decisions.”