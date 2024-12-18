Audible Celebrates New Kids & Family Range This Road Trip Season Via Hello Social

To bolster the recent launch of Audible’s new kids and family profiles, Audible and Hello Social have brought to life a new campaign titled “Are we there yet…”.

Featuring in the campaign, Australian comedian and radio host, Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, and his family share their latest parenting hack for road trip peace and quiet – Audible. With Australia’s greatest range of audiobooks for kids and their families, Audible can take some of those speed bumps off the road for parents this summer.

Audible’s new Kids Profiles

Parents can now easily share their love of stories with Audible’s new Kids Profiles

Audible’s new Kids Profiles are a child-friendly listening space where parents and caregivers can easily share curated audio titles with children, ensuring that audio content can be enjoyed in a parent-controlled environment from the Audible app.

With just a couple of taps, parents can curate the perfect listens for playtime, car rides and bedtime routines.

Audible’s extensive children’s catalogue includes new Audible Original A Dream for Every Night performed by Emma Watkins, as well as favourites from Andy Griffiths, Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl.

“We know that keeping the kids entertained isn’t always an easy task, especially when it comes to bedtime or long summer road trips. With our new Kids Profiles and extensive kids and family catalogue, we’ve made it even easier to enrich and inspire young imaginations with storytelling,” said Ben Rolleston, country manager at Audible, Australia.

“As a busy parent, it’s great to have a practical and positive entertainment option that’s both good for my kids’ imagination and my sanity. And just like Fitzy, maybe next road trip I won’t have to threaten to turn the car around and go home,” said Dan Fryer, executive creative director, Hello.

The master creative is now live across social and digital with further amplification extending into a story-led influencer layer.

The coverage was brought to life through a network of influencers who explored relatable parenting moments. They shared how specific kids’ audiobook profiles have positively impacted their lives, shining a light on the unique benefits Audible offers.