Audience Precision Announces Launch Of Precise360, The World’s First Proprietary Tech Platform
Sydney-based global media consultancy and technology business Audience Precision today unveiled its proprietary end-to-end technology platform Precise360, a single source of truth underpinned by consumer behavioural data that provides a full media strategy guidance system, enhances the entire marketing process, improves agency efficiency, and which can be applied globally.
Audience Precision has spent the past seven years building a suite of proprietary tools and refining the technology platform, including attention scores for video, with its inhouse team of technologists and data scientists, with a view to building a new model for the agency of the future to achieve faster and more successful business outcomes for brands, with qualified and future customers.
Audience Precision has rapidly built a global business that successfully develops and manages global campaigns in 30 countries for clients including Warner Music, RM Williams, Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits, L’Occitane and several more. Precise360 is the brainchild of Haydon Bray, the former chairman of Carat (pictured above), and technologist Jeremy Cath, who previously worked with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Alexa and FireTV in their Seattle head offices.
“We have created something, from what we are aware, that multinational media agencies have been unable to do, anywhere in the world. I began this journey because I was frustrated by cumbersome and slow processes that have prevented agencies implementing the core marketing fundamentals for campaign development. I wanted to create something that removed menial tasks, had inbuilt quality control around marketing fundamentals, could operate from anywhere, and used the principles of focussed optimisation for a great user experience,” Audience Precision Global CEO, Haydon Bray, said.
“Audience Precision has become a proof of concept for Precise360. We believe we are at least three years ahead of traditional media agencies, who focus on cheap impressions with little quality control, and a high churn and burn out rate of their people. There’s a better way.”
For Audience Precision clients, Precise360 delivers quality improvement, greater audience connection and engagement, attention scores for video, faster campaign builds delivered in days not weeks, integrated metric calculators, a global process, plus much more.
For Audience Precision, Precise360 has proven to increase productivity by up to three times minimum. For example, strategy development for a client typically takes 2.5 people in an agency up to 100 hours to complete – at Audience Precision the same task takes one person 16 hours, a productivity improvement of 6.3 times.
With smarter media planning as its central tenet, the platform has also proven to strip out between 20 to 50 percent media spend wastage for brands. For example, a media strategy developed for a client with regular TV activity yielded 47 percent savings to deliver the same impact as previous campaigns, while another campaign delivered 11 times higher average reach per spot against their psychographic target audience and 31 percent higher reach.
“Technology enhancements in media have focused purely on optimisation of media buying as client budgets are being spent. Audience Precision has built strategy guidance technology that enhances the entire marketing process and optimises it with a strategy lens. We apply a focus on consumer behavioural research which delivers psychographic audiences. Then we deep dive into 40,000 data points on the behaviour, preferences, beliefs, and marketing touchpoints of those audiences, delivering actionable marketing insights. We use those insights to plan and buy media across any digital or offline media channel delivering higher connection and attention scores, regardless of budget,” Bray said.
“Our platform is not only intelligent, but also ridiculously fast, giving our clever people more time to think and craft match-winning campaigns and our less experienced team members a genuine fast-track to their skills development.
“With so much media diversification, client budgets don’t stretch as far as they used to. Audiences are still there but you need to work harder, smarter, faster and with more agility to find them and genuinely engage. Precise360 allows us to eliminate the guesswork by weaponizing insight, bringing qualified customers to the top of the sales funnel. We can instantly compare the effect of a TV program versus a radio session, a Facebook post or an OOH panel and everything in between.”
The technology works on the principle of a “single source of truth”, with every action guided by a bespoke data lake translated into meaningful, consumer-centric, human-proofed campaign strategies. Precise360 includes consumer behavioural single source research, client bespoke research, proprietary psychographic audience segments, marketing insights, communication strategy, media planning and buying, and campaign reporting (see below for further detail).
Audience Precision was the first company to sign with Professor Karen Nelson-Field’s Amplified Intelligence Technologies to incorporate attentionPLAN Media Planner into its strategy suite. attentionPLAN Media Planner is a world first AI-based media planning tool using active ‘eyes-on-ad’ human attention data across digital, social and television for media planning.
Professor Nelson-Field said: “Audience Precision are truly innovating the way media is planned and bought and they’ve been with us from the beginning. We’ve worked with them to integrate our attention metrics into their Precise360 strategy guidance software and they have cracked the code to bring it to the forefront of what they create for their clients.”
The company’s client, Warner Music, began using Precise360 in Australia and is now using it in several other markets.
“We’ve worked with Audience Precision for several years and been part of their journey to create their highly disruptive Precise360® software platform. It’s helped us identify future fans for our artists and their preferred communication styles, which has allowed us to deliver a pipeline of growth. And it’s allowed us to navigate the myriad of marketing channels and identify where best to establish a genuine connection with these future fans,” said Simon Cahill, SVP Commercial, Audience & Media, Warner Music Australia.
“Precise360 has helped our campaigns become smarter and perform better, enabling our budgets to go further. With AP we’ve definitely moved from ‘we think’ to ‘we know’.” Lyre’s Spirits has been growing rapidly and scaling its international footprint, using Precise360.
“Lyre’s has grown rapidly during the past two years now distributing to over 60 countries around the world. Audience Precision delivers us world-class strategic insights which have been a key driver to prioritising our global expansion markets, giving us confidence where to land our product with the highest opportunity for success,” Lyre’s Spirits global CMO, Paul Gloster, said.
“When it comes to media campaigns, their Precise360 strategy guidance software has been ground-breaking for us. The incorporation of authentic marketing principles gives Lyre’s the ability to identify genuine potential consumers using their DNA Segmentation process and responding with rapidly built, high impact media strategies and campaigns in any country in the world.
“I’ve had lots of experience running global brands and AP has removed one of my major operational barriers – trying to understand the impact of various strategies in various countries with no common theme or level of consistency. AP’s campaign strategies and reports all have a consistent foundation of thinking and relevance, founded in consumer behavioural data, packaged in a report. It makes it is easy to understand, compare and
contrast outcomes for planning, ROI, and global best practice. It truly has changed the way we operate and is a core pillar of our success.”
Precise360 Key Features and Benefits
Feature Benefit
1. Quality improvement – Translation of data into meaningful, consumer
centric, human-proofed campaign strategies.
– Cohesive direction and strategy across marketing,
media, creative, PR, sponsorship, and all consumer
touchpoints
– Clients’ campaigns more successful
2. Attention scores for video – Establish which video campaigns deliver more
attention and engagement at a granular level
– Brings customers closer to the message call to action
… faster
3. Faster campaign builds – Speed to market
– Allowing clients to accelerate their growth by having
access to the most recent quarterly consumer
behaviour data
4. Global process – Ties all client business units together in any office
around the world
– Agency teams from multi markets can work together
on global clients
5. Consistency – Across all documentation in any country in the world
– Better client deliverables and engagement
– More streamlined management of multi-country
clients
6. Productivity of 3X minimum – Less head count
– Allows AP to recruit more experienced people to
develop campaigns
– Allows more time spent on enriching staff with their
professional growth
7. Quality control when teams – Better team management
work from home – Rapid assessment of campaign quality
– Less stress on managers
8. Integrated metric calculators – Remove menial tasks associated with comms and
on the fly media planning / buying
– Higher staff retention and engagement
– Faster team progression
9. Improved team performance – Set team KPIs on quality and quantity deliverables
– Easily measured
– Benchmarks established
– Empowering teams to deliver work they are
confident in
