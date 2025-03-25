AuDA Unveils “Aussies Get It” Campaign Targeting Aussie Businesses Via Dentsu Creative

AuDA has launched a nationwide campaign highlighting the benefits of a .au-powered website and email address for Australian businesses, brought to life via Dentsu Creative with support from Thinkerbell.

The new campaign will run nationally on digital, audio and outdoor channels from March until July 2025.

auDA’s “Aussies get it” campaign follows auDA’s campaign to launch the .au direct namespace in 2022, and which also ran over 2023-2024.

Backed by auDA research and developed by Dentsu Creative with support from Thinkerbell, the campaign encourages small businesses and entrepreneurs to build their online presence by leveraging the value of a .au domain name.

The “Aussies get it” campaign features uniquely Australian items, including an Aussie-rules football, a surf-lifesaving cap, fairy bread and a wombat road sign.

AuDA research shows half of Australian consumers will only buy online from a website ending in .au, three in four trust an Australian business if its website address ends in .au, 70 per cent of small businesses with a domain name choose .au for their website or business email and customers look out for .au website or email address to verify that a business is credible, especially when they discover it via social media.

“Australian businesses choose .au domain names because they’re recognisably Australian and demonstrate the online credibility that consumers expect when shopping online. Australians also seek .au websites to support local businesses – two in five check a .au first when buying online – a clear indication that Australians and Australian small businesses benefit when they choose .au,” auDA CEO Bruce Tonkin said.

“auDA is thrilled to launch this campaign, reminding Aussies that .au is the most effective domain through which to reach customers online and drive business results,” auDA chief communications officer Sophie Mitchell added.

