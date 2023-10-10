Auckland-Based Director Fernando Hart Joins electriclime°

electriclime° has added Brazilian, Auckland-based filmmaker Fernando Hart to their director roster to be represented in the APAC and MENA regions.

Fernando’s directing experience spans short films, TVCs, music videos and long-form television productions. While also having given performances in the theatre and in front of the camera, his experience in the commercial industry was honed at agencies like True and Colenso BBDO, where he was creative group head of content.

As a director, Fernando has shot campaigns for several major brands, including Air New Zealand, Adidas, AJ Hackett and many more, and he enjoys working on projects that marry great visuals, powerful performances and matters of the heart.

“Their films radiate a passion, respect and love for the work I strongly identify with. I can’t wait to start working with this amazing group of people” Fernando said. “It’s about staying true to the original idea, delving into what emotionally moves and connects us – finding both the poetic and humorous side of any subject and then shaping a style that best brings that vision to life. Inspiration comes from staying open and sensitive to the world around me. It’s a constant process of absorbing life and connecting it with ideas”.