Attivo Group Hires Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory’s Anthony Gregorio As Executive Chairman

Attivo Group has hired agency leader and business consultant Anthony Gregorio as executive chairman, ANZ.

Most recently a partner at Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory, Gregorio brings more than 30 years of experience working with agencies and brands in roles including CEO at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia and CEO of Havas Creative Group ANZ. He was also a board director at Foodbank Australia for over nine years.

In the newly created Attivo ANZ role, he will utilise his marketing consultancy experience and apply a client-focused lens to solving business issues.

He joins an established ANZ leadership team headed by Sue Squillace (Attivo ANZ CEO and Mediahub ANZ CEO), John Rizoski (Attivo Group ANZ chief operating officer), plus Cam Murchison (Attivo global CEO). Squillace and Gregorio worked side by side within Publicis Groupe, where they worked on a range of integrated clients and brands, applying a ‘one agency’ integrated model philosophy.

“I’m excited to welcome Anthony to our expanding team, at a time when his client-focused approach, teamed with strong marketing consultancy experience, will bring great benefit to our clients’ business growth, and widen our broader market appeal,” Murchison said.

“Bringing Anthony on board to work side by side with Sue and John is part of Attivo’s belief in supporting our individual and respective agency brands to set their own determination, with strong collaboration and sophisticated shared services behind the scenes. In addition, having both Sue and Anthony work closely on cross-agency and cross-client opportunities will provide focused local leadership while I continue to look to develop growth opportunities in new markets.

“I’m thrilled to have two such established leaders at the helm of our ANZ operations and I look forward to working closely with them as our group goes from strength to strength”.

In his new role, Gregorio will focus on taking a long-term view on driving business growth while tapping into and developing new-market capabilities across the group. Meanwhile, Squillace will focus on managing and leading agencies within the group, overseeing resources and P&L.

“The past two years with the talented team at Tumbleturn have been incredibly rewarding. This new role is especially exciting because it brings together my background in growing agencies with the strategic insights I’ve gained through consulting. I have deep respect for Cam, Sue, John and the independent, entrepreneurial culture they’ve built at Attivo across a range of agency services. It’s a great opportunity to get back to what I love doing most,” Gregorio added.

“We’re excited to have Anthony’s strong business experience join our leadership team as we continue to grow Attivo’s agency brand propositions including Mediahub, 303 MullenLowe, Tonic, Farrimond and Gorilla across Australia and New Zealand. I’m also really looking forward to working alongside Ant again – we share similar values and a drive to grow clients’ business by working effectively and efficiently through the line. I have no doubt he’ll make a strong impact across the group,” Squillace said.

Last year, Attivo bought Hill Holliday in Boston and DNY in New York as part of its ongoing expansion. It previously took a majority stake in 303 MullenLowe and part of Mediahub in 2021.