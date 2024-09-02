Atomic 212° Wins BlueScope Media Account

Atomic 212°, has won BlueScope’s Australia media account. The agency will oversee the strategy, media planning and buying across all media channels and social community management.

BlueScope is a global leader in metal coating and painting products for building and construction industries, providing vital components for houses, buildings, structures, vehicles and more. Its key brands include COLORBOND steel, TRUECORE steel and ZINCALUME steel.

Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner, said: “We are excited about this new partnership, and we are honoured to be trusted as partners in the custodianship of two of Australia’s most iconic brands, COLORBOND steel and TRUECORE steel.”

Atomic 212° head of client service Sydney, Ashleigh Carter, said: “Having grown up seeing the BlueScope and COLORBOND brands all over our screens, to now experiencing these well-known brands and products firsthand, I am excited to continue to drive preference for both COLORBOND steel and TRUECORE steel through innovative, audience-led media solutions.”

The new partnership with BlueScope in Australia is the latest in a series of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° over the past year including BMW Australia and New Zealand, Bupa, the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Northern Territory Major Events Company, Darrell Lea, Victoria University, My Muscle Chef, Vet Partners, Adyen, and UKG.