Atomic 212° Extends Partnership With NT Government & Tourism NT

Atomic 212° has announced it has been reappointed to the Northern Territory Government and Tourism Northern Territory media services accounts.

The appointment of Atomic 212° for a period of 36 months follows a competitive review. The combined annualised billings of the accounts are in excess of $10 million.

Atomic 212° has worked for Tourism Northern Territory since 2016 and the Northern Territory Government since 2018. It was last reappointed to both accounts in 2019.

Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner (lead image), said: “We are honoured to continue our successful partnership with the Northern Territory Government and Tourism Northern Territory.

“The Northern Territory is the most dynamic part of Australia and we very pleased to work with the Government and Tourism Northern Territory to help share its story, including the fact that the Territory is one of the most exciting and unique tourism destinations in the country.

“We are proud of the work we have done for with the Northern Territory Government and Tourism Northern Territory and the results it has generated,” she said.

Tony Quarmby, executive director of marketing at Tourism Northern Territory, said: “Through a thorough evaluation of the media agency landscape, current market conditions and our future needs, we are confident the outstanding work that Atomic 212° have provided us over the past seven years will continue well into the future.

“The future looks bright for tourism in the Territory and in partnership with Atomic 212° the rebound is well underway, with record visitation expenditure over the past 12 months creating a platform for Tourism NT to continue to drive bigger and better results.

Karen Vohland, executive cirector strategic dommunications and engagement, Department of Chief Minister and Northern Territory Government, said: “Working with Atomic 212° has provided us with data and insights which have informed the current and future direction for our marketing team and their approach.

“Atomic 212° are more than a media agency that delivers quality placement advice for us; they are a trusted partner who know our business well, understand our objectives and provide actionable guidance that is improving our effectiveness and delivering on our mission in real and tangible ways.”

Atomic 212° has had an office in Darwin since September 2018. Other local clients include the Charles Darwin University and Darwin Turf Club.

The reappointment to the Northern Territory Government and Tourism Northern Territory accounts follows a string of recent client wins by Atomic 212° including Craveable Brands, Ladbrokes, Neds, Zambrero, Sydney Water and Ponant.