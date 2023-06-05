Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner).

As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation of media spend at Atomic 212° for eligible customers. GrowthOS is a unique, market mix modelling platform that guides marketing decisions and ensures channel mix is working as hard as it can for clients’ media budgets.

Fenner said, “At its heart, Mutinex helps marketers create growth for their business, making it the perfect fit for Atomic 212°. Faster, smarter, accountable media is hard-wired into our business, and we are obsessed with putting marketing ROI at the centre of everything we do.

“By joining forces with an independent, external third party, we can ensure a sharper and deeper focus on marketing ROI, built on the expertise of both Mutinex and Atomic 212°. In a challenging and ever-changing business environment, marketing ROI is increasingly at the top of companies’ measurement objectives. Our new partnership with Mutinex is an important step in Atomic 212° giving clients what they want and need.”

Mutinex co-founder and CEO, Henry Innis, said: “It comes as no surprise to us that Atomic 212° has seen a surge in demand for market mix modelling in recent times. It’s a tough year and we’ve seen that marketers are under increasing pressure to demonstrate return on their investments. We’re pleased to be working with Claire and the team at Atomic 212° to meet that demand and ensure that our customers are having the right conversations to
underline the importance of marketing at the executive level before budgets are cut.”

As part of the Program, Atomic 212° will work with Mutinex to standardise the collection of media result data for collection in market mix models, ensuring the onboarding process into GrowthOS runs smoothly for clients.

Atomic 212° will also fuse aggregate ROI benchmark data (no individual customer or category data is exposed) with Atomic 212°’s own internal modelled data bank within its channel planning tool, adding a further layer of certainty based on empirical evidence when recommending channel mixes to its clients. Atomic 212° will also receive Mutinex marketing ROI GrowthOS certification.

Atomic 212

