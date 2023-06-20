Assembled Media Appoints Alex James As Head Of Social

Data-led media agency Assembled Media has appointed Alex James as Head of Social to help brands build deeper connected relationships with their customers.

James, who was previously Head of Paid Social at Alpha Digital, will lead the agency’s social media product and the team and oversee the delivery of best-in-market social media strategies for the agency’s new and existing diverse range of clients.

Assembled Media head of digital Luke Fitzpatrick said the entire team is incredibly excited to have Alex join the business to lead its expanded social capabilities.

“What Alex brings to our team will supercharge Assembled Media’s significant growth in providing a world-class social approach for clients and partners to lift their experience. ”

Assembled Media is working towards a best-in-market social product that drives efficiency through a holistic approach; by maximising creative resourcing, data-lead buying strategies and ensuring all social supports real business goals, not just delivering engagement.

“With the constantly evolving social media landscape, it is imperative to have high-quality individuals who can build complete media solutions for clients,” Fitzpatrick said.

“We are excited to welcome Alex to the team at Assembled Media and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our client’s social media strategies within the context of their overarching advertising plans.”

James said they were excited to join the Assembled Media team.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Assembled Media, a forward-thinking organisation with ambitions for growth and care for people. The potential here is truly exciting. Working within the Assembled Group, where specialists from across the advertising spectrum seamlessly collaborate, presents an invaluable opportunity to create innovative campaigns that deeply resonate with people. With quality clients and high calibre leaders, I am confident in our ability to make a significant impact and drive success.”