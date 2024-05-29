Ash Barty & Michael Hooper Among Sport Superstars Joining Stan Olympic Coverage

With less than two months until the world’s eyes turn to Paris, B&T was delighted to be in attendance at the beautiful Bennelong Restaurant at the iconic Sydney Opera House as Stan Sport announced its comprehensive coverage plans for 2024’s showpiece event – the Olympic Games.

Stan Sport will feature every event from Paris 2024 live, ad-free and on-demand, with the biggest moments in 4K Ultra HD from July 26. The exclusive coverage will complement the 9Network’s Olympics offering across free-to-air assets and 9Now, bringing the Olympics to Australian audiences “better than ever before”.

Stan is laser focussed on engaging more communities in languages they understand this year. In a world first, Stan revealed that eight international and multi-language live channels would be available exclusively throughout Paris 2024, offering Olympics coverage in Australia. Viewers can enjoy the curated official coverage from the UK, Spain, France, Germany, Greece and Italy via Eurosport, India through Viacom 18 and New Zealand via Sky NZ, with international experts and extensive daily shows.

“Thanks to the support from the IOC and the great partners of Eurosport, TV18 and Sky New Zealand, Stan Sport will bring curated official international channels in multiple languages, making the Olympics accessible to even more Australians than ever before. We are proud to bring this world first to our audience,” Stan chief executive officer Martin Kugeler said.

Viewers can also tune into the Olympics Daily and Paris Preview shows available exclusively on Stan Sport daily throughout the Games. Hosted by Tara Rushton and Adam Peacock, the shows will include opinions and analysis from some of Australia’s most trusted Olympic voices, including Ash Barty, Alicia Lucas, Elise Kellond-Knight, Grant Hackett, Stephanie Rice, Michael Hooper, Nova Peris, Shane Heal, John Steffensen and more every morning and evening.

In a panel at the event, former Wallabies Captain Michael Hooper, Australian Basketball coach and former player Shane Neal, former Olympic rugby union star Alicia Lucas and Melbourne Victory footballer Elise Kellond-Knight shared their excitement for the Olympics with just 58 days to go.

Hooper joked that Stan may be short one expert. After battling an injury this year, he is still hoping to make an appearance in the Australian Rugby Sevens team. “I’m hoping to still be there, sorry to disappoint. But if not, I’ll be on Stan”.

“Due to our unique live and on demand offering we will make sure Australian sport fans can watch every epic moment from Paris 2024 when and where they want. Our fantastic lineup of some of the biggest sporting legends will provide expert commentary, insights and analysis,” said Kugeler.

An upgraded Stan Sport platform was also revealed today, with enhanced features delivering subscribers a rich and effortless Olympics viewing experience.

“2024 is set to become the biggest year of Sport for Stan and we are delighted to deliver the most comprehensive, innovative and uninterrupted, ad-free viewing experience for the Olympic Games in Australian history, and 4K for the first time ever in Australia,” Kugeler said.

“As part of the Nine group, Stan together with the 9Network and 9Now will bring Paris 2024 to every fan in Australia. To deliver the world’s most prestigious sporting event just three years after launching Stan Sport is a testament to the ambition, passion and dedication of the team at Stan”.