Asembl Luanches Golden Gaytimes Inspired Biscuits In Partnership With Griffin’s Marvels

Asembl Luanches Golden Gaytimes Inspired Biscuits In Partnership With Griffin’s Marvels
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Brand extension agency Asembl has whipped up a wonder in every bite with the partnering of Streets’ Golden Gaytime and Griffin’s Marvels for the first ever Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits.

Available now from Coles stores nationally and online, the Griffin’s Marvels Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits are a wonder in every bite – irresistible Golden Gaytime inspired biscuits topped with toffee flavoured crème covered with milk chocolate and vanilla biscuit crumbs.

The Griffin’s Marvels Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits will be heavily supported by Coles in-store and digitally with aisle fins, catalogue presence as well as positioning on digital screens and through the Fly Buys program.

“Golden Gaytime and Griffin’s are iconic brands, so we are excited to bring them together to make this unique delicious biscuit – the first Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuit,” said Griffin’s marketing director Hannah McKee.

“We are thrilled to bring Streets’ Golden Gaytime together with Griffin’s Marvels for a delicious Golden Gaytime experience in biscuit form. Everyone’s favourite ice cream has been whipped up by Griffin’s Marvels for the ultimate Golden Gaytime bakkie delight for morning tea, afternoon tea and snack time,” said Asembl managing director Justin Watson.




Please login with linkedin to comment

asembl Streets Golden Gaytime

Latest News

OPINION: Pronouns In Email Signatures Equivalent To Baking Cupcakes For Pride Bake Sale
  • Opinion

OPINION: Pronouns In Email Signatures Equivalent To Baking Cupcakes For Pride Bake Sale

With Mardi Gras right around the corner, Zoe-Chan-Iverach (centre right), out-of-home producer at oOh!media’s creative and innovation hub POLY explains why diverse leadership is essential for modern businesses and putting pronouns in email signatures simply doesn’t cut the mustard. If you had asked me early in my career what makes a good leader, I would […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Spotlight On Sponsors: Backlash As GWS Giants Lock In Major Gambling Sponsor
  • Marketing

Spotlight On Sponsors: Backlash As GWS Giants Lock In Major Gambling Sponsor

In their 12th season in the AFL, the Greater Western Sydney Giants had a solid run through to the finals series. With hopes high, the boys from Western Sydney fell out of the finals at the last moment, losing by just one point to Collingwood. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack […]

Everything You Need To Know About Joker Folie à Deux
  • Media

Everything You Need To Know About Joker Folie à Deux

The film Joker was one of the most successful films of 2019, grossing over $1 billion in ticket sales and winning two Oscars (it was nominated for 11). After a long, long wait we are finally just 8 months away from the second installment in the franchise – the Joker: Folie à Deux which is due […]

Seven Talks Up The Nightly’s “Mainstream Middle” & “Common Sense” Journalism As Boon For Advertisers
  • Media

Seven Talks Up The Nightly’s “Mainstream Middle” & “Common Sense” Journalism As Boon For Advertisers

Launching a new newspaper in 2024 might seem, at first glance, to be a fool’s errand. The industry, and journalism as a whole, is facing several existential crises. However, Seven West Media, believes its new masthead The Nightly could make a difference. Lead image: Anthony De Ceglie, editor-in-chief, The Nightly. The context in which editor-in-chief Anthony […]

Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE
  • Media

Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE

It was a hard weekend for those who failed to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.  Not only did they miss the biggest event of the decade, but they were also forced to watch glitter-covered Swifties flaunt their Eras Tour t-shirts in their bitter green faces.  But there was someone who had no problem […]

“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift
  • Campaigns

“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift

Twisties, soaring high above Crown Sydney, painted the skies with a special tribute to Taylor Swift yesterday afternoon. As Taylor gears up for her highly anticipated Sydney leg of the Australian Eras Tours, Twisties was proud to show its unwavering support in a truly iconic fashion.

Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month
  • Media

Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month

Fresh readership figures from Roy Morgan (12 months to December 2023) show written news retaining its broad reach across the country, with 97 per cent (or 21.4M) of Australians aged 14+ consuming news in any given month. The figures reflect the evolving and deepening landscape of news media titles and readership behaviours across print and […]

IAB Study: Online Advertising Spend Reaches $14.7 Billion
  • Advertising

IAB Study: Online Advertising Spend Reaches $14.7 Billion

The Australian online advertising market reached $14.7bn spend for the 2023 calendar year according to data released today in the IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report (OAER) prepared by PwC Australia. Total advertising expenditure increased 3.7 per cent year-on-year. This was a slowdown from the growth of 9.1 per cent reported in 2022, however, a […]

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One
  • Campaigns

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One

To celebrate the launch of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, Grammy-nominated Australian music producer FISHER has put his spin on Bob Marley’s legendary track ‘JAMMING’. The global collaboration was spun up by Australia-integrated agency Hello Social and has already amassed over 5M plays.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by FISHER (@followthefishtv) […]

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery
  • Advertising

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery

Following a highly contested pitch, media agency UM announces its appointment as media agency of record for global car manufacturer Chery.UM’s remit includes all media strategy, planning and buying in Australia, supporting Chery’s launch of all new vehicle releases in 2024, as the brand establishes its market presence.

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap
  • Marketing

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap

Over half (61 per cent) of Australian women would consider leaving their job if they find out that their organisation has a gender pay gap — regardless of how big the gap is — according to new research by HR tech unicorn HiBob. Surprisingly, 36 per cent of men also express a willingness to leave, […]

Image lead story Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale

Domain’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Rebecca Darley, said that without Tealium’s customer data platform (CDP), her business would not have been able to achieve the personalised marketing success that has made it one of the leaders in data-driven marketing in Australia. Speaking at an exclusive breakfast event hosted by B&T at Sydney’s swish harbourside restaurant, […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine