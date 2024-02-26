Asembl Luanches Golden Gaytimes Inspired Biscuits In Partnership With Griffin’s Marvels

Brand extension agency Asembl has whipped up a wonder in every bite with the partnering of Streets’ Golden Gaytime and Griffin’s Marvels for the first ever Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits.

Available now from Coles stores nationally and online, the Griffin’s Marvels Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits are a wonder in every bite – irresistible Golden Gaytime inspired biscuits topped with toffee flavoured crème covered with milk chocolate and vanilla biscuit crumbs.

The Griffin’s Marvels Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits will be heavily supported by Coles in-store and digitally with aisle fins, catalogue presence as well as positioning on digital screens and through the Fly Buys program.

“Golden Gaytime and Griffin’s are iconic brands, so we are excited to bring them together to make this unique delicious biscuit – the first Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuit,” said Griffin’s marketing director Hannah McKee.

“We are thrilled to bring Streets’ Golden Gaytime together with Griffin’s Marvels for a delicious Golden Gaytime experience in biscuit form. Everyone’s favourite ice cream has been whipped up by Griffin’s Marvels for the ultimate Golden Gaytime bakkie delight for morning tea, afternoon tea and snack time,” said Asembl managing director Justin Watson.