Artist-Focused Social Platform FENIX360 Launches In Melbourne

L-R: Sandy Monteiro, Gypsy Lee and Allan Klepfisz at the launch event in Melbourne.

Artist-centric social media platform FENIX360 launched in Melbourne on Tuesday at an event held at iconic live music venue the Corner Hotel.

The platform, which calls itself an “artist-centric multi-genre social media platform” aims to give independent artists and creatives the chance to earn from their works through a proprietary technology.

In Richmond’s Corner Hotel, the launch event saw FENIX360 founder and global CEO Allan Klepfisz and the platform’s Asia CEO Sandy Monteiro unveil the platform to the Australian music, business and tech industries.

Jane Gazzo, radio and television presenter, author and music journalist hosted the event and guests were treated to a special performance by Australian newcomer, soul singer and songwriter, Gypsy Lee.

