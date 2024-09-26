Art For All, Even Astronauts: An Out Of This World Campaign Launches For Art Gallery Of New South Wales

Indie creative production house Chisel has collaborated with the Art Gallery of New South Wales to produce a campaign film that reimagines the art gallery experience for a wider audience. With a space explorer as its unlikely protagonist, the campaign underscores the idea that “Art is for all,” inviting everyone to find their own connection within the Art Gallery’s diverse offerings.

In this visually striking ad, we follow an astronaut navigating through the Art Gallery’s iconic, sprawling campus, encountering a wide array of artworks. Despite the initial sense of being out of place, the explorer soon discovers an artwork that deeply resonates, highlighting the idea that there’s something for everyone, no matter who you are or where you’re from.

“I remember visiting the gallery as a kid and feeling totally overwhelmed by the scale of it all—the high ceilings, the massive paintings. It was a bit like stepping into a different world. Even now, as an adult, I think that sense of awe stays with you. For me, connecting with a piece of art often comes down to how it reflects parts of my own story, my own experiences. That’s what this campaign is about – showing that the Art Gallery isn’t an intimidating place, but somewhere everyone can find a bit of themselves, get inspired and feel connected,” said Zak, co-founder at Chisel.

“I am thrilled that the new Art Gallery of NSW brand campaign is finally out in the world, reminding audiences from across the universe to explore, discover, see the world differently, and find their art at the Art Gallery. Working with the talented team at Chisel has been an incredible journey—from dreaming up this quirky creative concept to pulling off a complicated overnight shoot to bring our astronaut to life,” said Rachael Hammond, head of marketing and communications at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

“Art and culture have a profound impact on our lives, and it’s something I’m deeply passionate about. At the Art Gallery of NSW we strive to make art accessible to everyone. This campaign reflects that commitment, and we hope it encourages people to come and experience the Art Gallery in their own way”.

The campaign’s imagery of an astronaut—a symbol of exploration and curiosity—reflects the universal human experience of seeking meaning and connection. As the astronaut encounters everything from classical masterpieces to modern installations, the film beautifully captures the Art Gallery’s broad appeal and diverse collection. It’s a fun and attention-grabbing reminder that it’s a space for everyone to find something that resonates with them emotionally, in a way that only they can understand.

The campaign, which launches across television, cinema, digital platforms, OOH and social media this week, presents the Art Gallery as a space that transcends age, background, and interests. It aims to break down barriers, inviting all to experience, explore and discover art and the Art Gallery. Art for all.