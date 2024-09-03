Arnott’s Expands Second Year Partnership With The Block Via Spark Foundry Australia

Arnott’s has launched its second year of partnership with Channel Nine’s The Block with a new integration asset that will move from in-show editorial into off-line Arnott’s owned promotions. Arnott’s signed on to become an official partner of Channel Nine’s The Block in a deal brokered by Spark Foundry Australia.

The Arnott’s “Tradie Treat Trailer,” which premiered in last night’s episode, will frame on-set Arnott’s snacking moments and will be used by Arnott’s in off-network activations throughout the series and beyond.

The partnership will also see the return of “Arnott’s Big Bikkies,” which sees The Block contestants receive an additional $10,000 for a perfect ten score, the $10,000 delivered by Scotty Cam in an Arnott’s Big Bikkie biscuit toolbox. The Big Bikkie promotion will also skip from in-show to social, running on Arnott’s owned channels and offering the public a chance to win the same Big Bikkie tool tin, filled with overflowing Arnott’s product and a $1,000 gift card.

“Our ambition with The Block is to seamlessly integrate the nation’s favourite biscuits into one of the nation’s favourite programmes. The integration starts on screen but is designed to live beyond that by creating a seamless connection between the show and Aussies right around the country,” said said Jenni Dill, chief marketing officer, The Arnott’s Group.

“In the coming weeks, there will be plenty of chances to pick up your favourite Arnott’s snacks, gather with friends and family, and enjoy The Block together”.

“Integrating into editorial is one of the most effective ways to deliver attention to your brand and deserves the same level of creative thinking as traditional in-break assets. That’s the beauty of having Spark Foundry Australia and Saatchi & Saatchi Australia working so closely together in The Neighbourhood. The Block has over 1,000 moments of integration, so making sure your moments are delivered distinctly is incredibly important. Our ambition with Arnott’s is to add to the theatre and fun of the show; we hope we’ve achieved that,” said Toby Aldred, chief client officer for The Neighbourhood.

The Neighbourhood is Publicis Groupe Australia’s connected platform of agencies that works with The Arnott’s Group.