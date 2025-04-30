ARN Partners With Paramount Pictures Australia To Unveil New Will & Woody Mission Impossible Campaign

ARN has teamed up with Paramount Pictures Australia for an adrenaline-fuelled national campaign promoting the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, hitting cinemas from Saturday May 17.

At the heart of the campaign is Will & Woody’s ‘Mission: Possible – The $100K Reckoning’ – a bold, stunt-driven promotion running for three weeks, giving listeners the chance to win a life-changing $100,000.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Paramount Pictures Australia on this epic release”, said Ashlea Reece, ARN director of sales, Total Audio (Sydney). “This partnership is a perfect example of how ARN brings big ideas to life – combining the star power of Will & Woody with the massive reach of the KIIS Network to deliver bold, integrated campaigns that cut through. Together, we’re creating high-impact, immersive brand experiences that will have listeners across the country diving headfirst into the world of Mission: Impossible like never before.”

“Wavemaker is proud to partner with ARN on this bold and exciting campaign for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, added Michael Talbot, client partner, Wavemaker. “Will & Woody’s engaging style perfectly complements the fun and thrilling action of the franchise, bringing it to life for listeners. By harnessing the intimacy of radio, offering an unforgettable Mission: Impossible-themed experience, and leveraging ARN’s national network, this campaign will contribute to a blockbuster opening weekend for the film on Saturday May 17th.”

Inspired by the iconic action franchise, KIIS Network drive hosts Will & Woody are stepping into the action, taking on a trio of high-stakes stunts inspired by the MI playbook, from infiltrating a high-security vault to defusing a ticking time bomb.

Three listeners who crack the clues will become finalists and travel to Melbourne for the grand finale, where one final test awaits: three keys, one helicopter, and $100,000 on the line. The finalist who picks the only key that starts the chopper will fly away with the prize, complete with fireworks, cinematic visuals, and the legendary Mission: Impossible theme.

To further support the campaign, Will & Woody have recorded a series of national KIIS commercials.

Additionally, all content will be repurposed across KIIS FM’s social platforms to amplify reach and engagement.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opens in cinemas nationwide on Saturday May 17. Will & Woody’s ‘Mission: Possible – The $100K Reckoning’ kicked off on-air across the KIIS Network this week.