Are Your TikTok Ads The Greatest? The TikTok Ad Awards Are Back!

Celebrating the most impactful, authentic, and creative Australian campaigns, the TikTok Ad Awards are back with entries opening today with a new award celebrating Aussie SMBs.

Hosted annually, the awards celebrate clients and partners who have delivered groundbreaking results through high-performing paid ad campaigns on TikTok, recognising leaders who are inspiring creativity and bringing joy to our community.

“Whether it’s for an SMB, an established Australian brand, or a new disruptor entering the market, TikTok is the home of effective marketing campaigns that help brands connect with consumers and grow their business.” said Brett Armstrong, general manager of global business solutions for Australia & New Zealand at TikTok.

“Our new category, the Greatest Small Business Award, celebrates the 350,000 small businesses of all shapes and sizes on TikTok that are making a significant impact through paid advertising. Our partners continue to push the boundaries of creativity, delivering outstanding campaigns, and I’m excited to see the quality of entries this year,” added Brett.

Agencies, brands, partners, and small businesses can now submit their entries across five categories. Shortlisted entries will be announced in January 2025, with the winners crowned at our awards evening in Sydney on February 19, 2025.

Categories and criteria to enter include:

Greatest Creative Campaign: Brands that dared to push the boundaries of creativity on TikTok and embodied the platform’s golden rules for success.

Greatest Brand Effectiveness Campaign: Brands that delivered best in class brand building and outcomes through paid activity on TikTok.

Greatest Small Business: A new award celebrating the 350,000 small businesses on TikTok that are tapping into the power of the platform to drive impact for their business through paid activity.

Greatest Performance Campaign: Brands who have leveraged TikTok as a key channel in their performance marketing strategy and have achieved incredible results across the funnel.

Greatest For Good Award: Campaigns that harnessed the power of entertainment on TikTok to drive social impact.

Entries can be submitted via the TikTok Ad Awards website and close at 11:59pm AEDT on November 14, 2024. To be eligible, campaigns must have run for any period of time between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.