Are Your Dog’s Guts Okay? Scratch Is Here For The Rescue

Scratch, the Aussie dog food company, is educating dog owners about the significance of dog gut health in its new ad.

Running across BVOD channels including Foxtel GO, TenPlay, and YouTube, and supported via social, content and PR, the “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign aims to highlight Scratch’s commitment to providing premium nutrition for dogs.

“Research has shown that 70 per cent of a dog’s immune system originates from the gut, yet many traditional dog foods fail to address this crucial aspect of canine health. We developed our new campaign to educate dog owners on the lesser-known signs of poor gut health, such as red skin, itching, and irregular bowel movements, while also shedding light on the invisible long-term effects, including early disease and cancers,” commented Scratch co-founder, Mike Halligan.

Scratch’s three dog food recipes – Turkey, Beef & Lamb, Pasture-raised Lamb and Sensitive Kangaroo – have each been meticulously formulated to strengthen gut health and restore balance in dogs with an unbalanced gut flora. By emphasising the connection between nutrition and overall wellbeing, Scratch aims to empower dog owners to make informed choices that will positively impact the lives of their furry friends.

In a world saturated with mundane dog food advertisements, Scratch recognised the need for a fresh and engaging approach to convey the importance of gut health.

“We wanted to tackle the serious issue of gut health in a creative, captivating, and fresh manner that resonates with dog owners,” said Isabelle Mason, creative director at Scratch. “Our goal was to make people care about something they can’t see until it’s too late.”

The entire “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign was developed and executed in-house, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and creative excellence. The entire campaign was created for just $15,000 proving that great marketing doesn’t need to cost the earth. It made use of as many recycled materials as possible, as well as the team’s creativity and paper-mache skills.

“Our campaign encapsulates the essence of Scratch as a company, celebrating wild creativity, playfulness, and a commitment to quality. From concept to production, we’ve poured our hearts and souls into every aspect of this campaign,” Mason concluded.

CREDITS

Creative director: Isabelle Mason

DOP and video editor: Finnian Williamson Concepting & set/costume design: Chris Croker

Set Construction: Thomas Hoffmann

Costume Construction: Toni Croker

Talent: Jake Unsworth & Lyndy Clarke

Lighting: Corey Clement Sound: Kyle McLeavy

Head of marketing: Mike Halligan

Head of growth: Kevin Fernandes