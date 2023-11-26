Are Media’s Readership Up 7% YOY According To Roy Morgan

Are Media has delivered again in the new Roy Morgan readership numbers, with strong growth across its print magazines for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Highlighting the ongoing resurgence in Australians’ consumption of magazines, the combined readership of Are Media’s print titles increased seven per cent year-on-year in September 2023 to an average of 6.06 million readers a month, versus the total print market increase of less than one per cent year-on-year.

Are Media CEO, Jane Huxley, said: “In tough economic times, magazines are an affordable ‘luxury’ and provide a break from the worries and pressures of day-to-day life. At the same time, they represent a way to escape the digital and social media noise.

“The connection and community offered by magazines are very powerful and keep people coming back every week or every month. We’re thrilled with the consistently strong results we have seen over the past five quarters. It’s a huge achievement and I’d like to congratulate all of our teams, who deliver the most engaging content for women in Australia.”

Better Homes & Gardens is on top as the most-read paid print magazine in Australia, with 1.81 million readers (average issue), up 11 per cent year-on-year.

In its 90th year, The Australian Women’s Weekly saw an eight per cent year-on-year increase, to 1.34 million. The leading weekly women’s entertainment magazine, Woman’s Day, grew four per cent to 783,000 readers.

marie claire was Are Media’s fastest-growing title – and the fastest-growing fashion magazine in Australia – with a 30 per cent jump to 307,000 readers.

In the homes vertical, Home Beautiful was the company’s second fastest riser, up 28 per cent to 391,000 readers, and Australian House & Garden increased 20 per cent to 696,000 readers, while Australia’s favourite television magazine – TV WEEK – climbed nine per cent to 395,000 readers.

In the food category, Australian Gourmet Traveller was up seven per cent to 220,000 readers, Cooking With The Australian Women’s Weekly increased 22 per cent to 124,000 readers, and Diabetic Living was up 20 per cent to 275,000 readers.