Are Media Taps WPP’s Anna Quinn To Head Up Sales

Omnichannel content company Are Media has announced the appointment of Anna Quinn as director of sales, following the resignation of Andrew Cook in January.

Reporting to Are Media chief executive officer Jane Huxley, Quinn will be responsible for advertising sales, creative and commercial strategy, affiliate sales and operations.. She will also join Are Media’s executive leadership team.

Quinn has 25 years of experience across client, agency and media sectors. She has held senior leadership roles at companies including Nine Entertainment Co., WPP Australia, MAXMEDIALAB, Napoleon Perdis Cosmetics and ACP Magazines/Bauer Media.

During her six years at Nine, Quinn held a number of senior leadership roles, including general manager of Nine Powered, where she was involved in the development of the company’s total media commercial strategy.

Before Nine, Quinn was the managing director of MAXMEDIALAB, a luxury media and influencer agency. She joins Are Media from WPP, where she was the Australian managing director of Hogarth, the group’s global advertising and marketing content production business.

“I’m delighted that Anna has agreed to join Are Media and lead our advertising sales teams as we continue our transformation into a true omnichannel media content business. Anna brings with her great expertise in sales leadership, sales and commercial strategy, developing integrated cross platform solutions and digital transformation. She has a proven track record in driving business transformation, leading large high-performance sales teams, and delivering strong revenue results – plus excellent relationships with our key commercial partners,” Jane Huxley said.

“Are Media’s brands are some of the most trusted and influential in the country, with a unique ability to connect deeply with Australian women across every platform – print, digital, social, video, commerce and immersive experiences. The engagement of these audiences, combined with rich data insights, create an incredibly powerful opportunity for commercial partners to align with content that inspires, and excites,” Quinn added.

“I’m thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time, working alongside Jane Huxley – a visionary leader who is driving Are Media’s transformation into a true omnichannel content powerhouse. I’m excited by the opportunity to leverage the power of these iconic brands to create meaningful connections between audiences and advertisers”.

The role is effective on 17 March.