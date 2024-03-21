Are Brands Playing It Safe When It Comes To Advertising Around Ramadan?

Are Brands Playing It Safe When It Comes To Advertising Around Ramadan?
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Islam is the second-largest religion in Australia with nearly one million people identifying as Muslim. For Muslims, Ramadan – the holy month of fasting – is the biggest religious event in the year.

Despite its importance, we can often see fewer campaigns from brands when we compare it to other religious holidays. B&T spoke to Lou Petrolo, managing partner at Etcom – a multicultural communications agency – to find out how brands can get it right when it comes to Ramadan.

B&T: Coke recently put out an animated video advert for Ramadan in which people could be seen celebrating the end of the fasting period. What did you think of this ad?

Lou Petrolo: Coke has a long history with Ramadan – it’s often the drink of choice that Islamic audiences consume to break the fast (for its caffeine/sugar hit). It is also commonly matched with food at the Iftar dinners, so the ad focusses on the part the brand plays in the most joyful time of day during Ramadan – the evening meal with family and friends. So, in this ad the brand is showing its understanding of its place in the cultural landscape and that it’s confident that it contributes to the celebratory moments followers have during Ramadan. The animation style means that it has broader appeal and talks to everyone that celebrates Ramadan. I think the ad is striking and delivers the message beautifully.

B&T: What are the main issues brands might face when advertising around Ramadan?

LP: Ramadan can be daunting for brands – it’s a holy period and not traditionally commercialised in Australia. Most brands that do engage with audiences during Ramadan tend to ‘play it safe’ by just acknowledging the period. Offers can be considered inappropriate and tailored messaging difficult to get right. The tone of communications has to be respectful and show a real understanding of the communities and how they act during the month.

Also, if brands are not communicating with these communities outside of Ramadan, just engaging during Ramadan can come across as tokenistic or opportunistic. Authenticity and consistency is critical for brands who choose to advertise around Ramadan.

B&T: How can you advertise goods around Ramadan in a way that is authentic and respectful?

LP: Brands need to understand the beliefs, rituals and traditions around Ramadan, so that they can identify the appropriate role they can play in the period. Then they’ll be ablt to make informed decisions to promote the right products and messages through the most effective channels. Understanding these cultural nuances shows respect and empathy which creates authentic connections between brands and audiences. Avoiding overused visual symbols and cliched creative is also essential.

A great example of a brand understanding this audience and reflecting their commitment to Ramadan in both the creative and media choices – Tesco:

And an example where the brand got it badly wrong – Pringles




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner
  • Marketing

Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner

Lavazza, has announced it will return to this year’s FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX as the iconic event’s official coffee partner. Lavazza will kick off the festivities of Melbourne’s most highly-anticipated events as the sole naming partner of the iconic launch party, Glamour on the Grid. Guests of the exclusive event will be treated […]

Oasis Ball Confirms 2024 Major Sponsors
  • Advertising

Oasis Ball Confirms 2024 Major Sponsors

oOh!Media, Crown Resorts, Nine Perth and Val Morgan are returning as major sponsors for the 2024 Oasis Ball. Each company committed significant value to the Oasis Committee’s efforts to raise $150,000 to support The Salvation Army and Oasis House. “Our industry is feeling the bumps and hurdles of the current state of the economy, and […]

Acoustic Meets Demand For Real-Time Customer Engagement
  • Marketing

Acoustic Meets Demand For Real-Time Customer Engagement

Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, has announced significant company momentum driven by its pioneering solution, Acoustic Connect, and increased investment in global talent. As marketers grapple with accessing consumer data and leveraging it to develop meaningful customer experiences, they require streamlined solutions that prioritize consumer privacy while enabling personalized […]

Slew Of New Hires At NP Digital
  • Advertising

Slew Of New Hires At NP Digital

NP Digital, founded by marketing expert Neil Patel, today announced its ongoing expansion and robust growth within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Lead image: NP New Hires As the demand for innovative and results-driven marketing solutions continues to surge across the APAC region, NP Digital remains at the forefront, pioneering cutting-edge strategies tailored to the unique […]

Heaps Normal Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer That Gives A Crap
  • Campaigns

Heaps Normal Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer That Gives A Crap

Who Gives A Crap, the world’s cheekiest eco-friendly toilet paper brand has teamed up with Aussie non-alc brewers Heaps Normal to create something extra special – Cheeky IPA – the first limited-edition non-alcoholic beer helping to tackle the world’s sanitation crisis. This audacious partnership aims to use humour, gusto, and, of course, a refreshing beer […]

Claxon Gets A Glow Up With Sisu Clinic Account
  • Advertising

Claxon Gets A Glow Up With Sisu Clinic Account

Following a competitive pitch, independent growth agency Claxon has been appointed the digital performance agency of record for the global cosmetic clinic brand Sisu Clinic. The strategic partnership marks a great move for both Claxon and Sisu Clinic. It combines Claxon’s innovative digital solutions with Sisu’s commitment to excellence in aesthetic services ahead of further […]

Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation

Moo Premium Foods proudly announces a strategic partnership with the SeaWorld Foundation to make a lasting difference in marine conservation. The heart-warming collaboration will see 10 cents from every Moo yogurt tub sold donated to the SeaWorld Foundation, and it is anticipated that within 3 months, an amount over $50,000 will be donated. The funds […]

Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency
  • Campaigns

Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency

Australia’s first purpose-built, dedicated psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) clinic has officially opened its doors following a launch campaign led by Icon Agency. Located in Abbotsford, Clarion Clinics will provide a highly specialised course of PAT for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The opening follows Authorised Prescriber approval for its Head […]

Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships

Following the global boom in marketing technology, companies of all types are pursuing relationship marketing. The newly announced Ogilvy One will serve as the global brand for Ogilvy’s current and next-generation customer experience and relationship service offerings to clients. Lead image: Jason Davey, chief experience officer, Oglivy Kent Wertime, a seasoned Ogilvy executive, has been […]