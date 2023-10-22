Applications Open For Cannes In Cairns 2024

Now is the time to submit your conference session proposal for Cannes in Cairns 2024. Apply now to participate in the June 4-7 event, which is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Asia Pacific’s festival of creativity, Cannes in Cairns, is now accepting conference session proposals for the 2024 event.

Applicants are urged not to delay or leave until the last minute to be in with a chance to appear at the landmark creative extravaganza.

Back for its third year and taking place from Tuesday 4th June to Friday 7th, the event has fast become a magnet for innovative and bold minds across APAC in the world of advertising, media, marketing, communications, tech and more.

“With an audience of more than 1,200 in 2023, we have even bigger ambitions for the event next year,” according to Cannes in Cairns founder David Hovenden.

“We want the weird, wild, bold and brave ideas and don’t want people to hold back when submitting a session for next year’s Cannes in Cairns”.

Cannes in Cairns has attracted a diverse range of speakers since launching in 2022, including international industry pioneers, public figures, artists, entrepreneurs, musicians, influencers and more.

From author and entrepreneur Zoë Foster Blake, investigative journalist at The Australian Hedley Thomas, comedian/presenter Tommy Little and award-winning Australian journalist, writer and radio/TV presenter Stan Grant – to executive chairman at S4 Capital, Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and CEO at Amplified Intelligence, Dr Karen Nelson-Field, head of content at LADbible Mel Ho, and global head of marketing at Flight Centre, Clinton Hearne – the list of 2023 speakers has helped cement the event as an annual must attend industry staple.

At this year’s event crowds were treated to inspiring and unique sessions around the clash of the streaming giant titans, a deep dive on engaging First Nations audiences, a popular session looking at how investigative journalism helped bring down a murderer – The Teachers Pet Global Phenomenon – and much more.

Content also hit off how creativity is evolving LGBTQIA+ conversations in the advertising industry, there was a Spotlight on Asia, a peek at research around the gaming/live streaming community – and a look at how ‘MAFS’ broke the traditional storytelling mould.