Apple Unveils Moving Short Film With Three-Legged Dog

Apple has unveiled a moving short film as part of its “The Invincibles” campaign showing how the iPhone 14 Pro is to change disabled dogs’ lives.

The pooch in question, named Trip, was born with a deformed leg and had been considered a candidate for euthanasia due to its severity and impact on the quality of the dog’s life.

However, the 3DPets used iPhone 14 Pro was able to scan Trip’s body using its LiDAR sensor and TruDepth camera to create a 3D model of and print him a new prosthetic leg. Doubling down on the iPhone’s camera proficiency, the near-three-minute film was also shot on iPhone.

With his new prosthetic leg, Trip now sees himself as a regular dog and “just loves life” according to his owner.

Someone pass us the tissues…

All of the other dogs featured in the campaign have had prosthetics fitted by 3DPets. Lydia Mindek, Trip’s owner and 3DPets’ director of operations told People:

“I couldn’t take Trip on hikes or walks before he got his prosthesis. And now he comes with me everywhere. He’s always wearing his device. His longest hike was three miles on rocky terrain through the woods to a waterfall. And it was probably one of the most emotional moments in my life, not only because the hike was gruelling but because I never thought that he would be able to do that with us.”

TBWA’s Media Arts Lab has handled Apple’s creative work since 1984 and has produced some of advertising’s most memorable campaigns.

Apple is showcasing how iPhone is helping to open up a world of possibilities for a special kind of canine: tripod dogs. Meet “The Invincibles.” #madeoniphone #ShotoniPhone Read more on @people:https://t.co/mzbdIVdwyr pic.twitter.com/NHdKbzsRzZ — TBWA\Media Arts Lab (@TBWAMAL) August 22, 2023

