Apple Releases Calming “Quiet The Noise” Spot Spruiking Airpods Noise Cancelling

Apple has released a new minute-long ad for its AirPods Pro, focusing on the headphones’ noise-cancelling abilities.

Set to a cover of Pixies “Where is my Mind?” performed by Tkay Maidza, the ad sees a woman walking alone on city streets, with traffic, construction workers, and other jarring noises elevated into the sky, offering a moment of tranquillity.

Of course, when the actor turns off the noise cancelling to buy a juice from a street vendor, the hustle and bustle descends, only for it to return to the sky once the noise cancelling is turned back on.

Apple also released another spot, showing off the new yellow colour for its iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. The 38-second spot sees an otherwise ordinary city turned into a technicolour cartoon once a man pulls out his iPhone 14.

Appropriately, it’s set to “Le Banana Split” by Portuguese-Beligan singer Lio.