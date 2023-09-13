Apple Enlists Olivia Rodrigo For Cool Ad-Come-Music-Video To Plug The New iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple unveiled its brand new iPhone 15 overnight from its Cupertino headquarters in California with Aussies getting their hands on the new device – which starts at a cool $A1849 and goes up to $A2749 – from September 22.

Coinciding with the launch comes a new spot starring Grammy winning songstress, 20-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, who not only manages to promote the new phone but her new single “Get Him Back” along the way.

Continuing with the brand’s long-term theme, the new spot was also shot using the 15’s camera.

The ad’s the work of Apple’s longtime incumbent creative agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab and was directed by seasoned music video producer, Jack Begert. Check out the work below:

Commenting on the work, Begert said: “For this video, we’re doing a lot of advanced camera moves to create energy. I was impressed with the quality of the footage. Hearing about the 5x zoom on iPhone 15 Pro Max made me really excited.”

And for Rodrigo fans, here’s some more behind the scenes stuff

