Apple Cider Vinegar Star Debnam-Carey Graces Cover Of ELLE Australia’s First Anniversary Print Edition

Are Media’s ELLE Australia has released its first-anniversary print edition accompanied by a multi-platform content rollout under the direction of new editor Jessica Bailey.

With Aussie star Alycia Debnam-Carey of Apple Cider Vinegar fame gracing the cover, ELLE Australia is also releasing five exclusive videos from the cover shoot, as well as a new luxury digital offering.

ELLE Australia is returning this year with the ELLE Next Gen Awards, styling masterclasses, the return of its podcast What The ELLE, and a new podcast about fertility sponsored by Elevit launching later this week.

Jessica Bailey joined ELLE Australia as the brand celebrates its first print anniversary with the release of its 220-page March edition, packed with luxury advertisers, high fashion and the ELLE International Best Beauty Award winners.

“ELLE has a truly unique ability to connect with young women. Part of that is spotlighting the next generation of Australian talent before they hit the zeitgeist, hence the choice of Alycia as our cover star. The return of ELLE in print last year was the most exciting relaunch in media. While this year is about keeping that momentum, we will also be upping the pace across all platforms,” Bailey said.

“Video content is central to ELLE Australia’s strategy to engage its younger audience. The brand has produced five cover ‘films’, including a behind-the-scenes ‘Making of the cover shoot’ showcasing South Australia’s Lake Gairdner salt flats. The videos will be featured across ELLE’s digital platforms and refreshed YouTube channel,” she added.

“We’re incredibly proud of the March issue and the accompanying digital content is next level. Jessica and the team have done an amazing job and have exciting plans to further grow ELLE in 2025, especially in digital and off-platform initiatives like podcasts and events,” Are Media general manager of luxury, Nicky Briger said.

ELLE Australia is part of Are Media’s luxury portfolio, which also includes marie claire, Gourmet Traveller, BEAUTY/crew, Beauty Heaven and Girlfriend.